SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / EA Four Indicators
Andrey Shvecov

EA Four Indicators

Andrey Shvecov
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
50 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 112%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 726
Transacciones Rentables:
1 322 (76.59%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
404 (23.41%)
Mejor transacción:
21.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-20.06 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
747.58 USD (261 173 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-511.31 USD (158 649 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
24 (9.46 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
41.80 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
6.17%
Carga máxima del depósito:
84.91%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
56 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
3.03
Transacciones Largas:
1 021 (59.15%)
Transacciones Cortas:
705 (40.85%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.46
Beneficio Esperado:
0.14 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.57 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.27 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-23.23 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-73.90 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.09%
Pronóstico anual:
73.88%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.86 USD
Máxima:
77.85 USD (19.07%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
25.52% (77.85 USD)
De fondos:
32.31% (45.78 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
.US30Cash 1719
BRENT 3
EURUSD 2
USDCHF 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
.US30Cash 236
BRENT 1
EURUSD 0
USDCHF 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
.US30Cash 103K
BRENT 9
EURUSD -2
USDCHF 0
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +21.50 USD
Peor transacción: -20 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +9.46 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -23.23 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN-3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.32 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.53 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.57 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
0.70 × 20
Exness-Real17
0.73 × 15
Tickmill-Live10
1.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 8
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.15 × 33
DooPrime-Live 2
1.17 × 6
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.29 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.45 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.50 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
1.84 × 80
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.97 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live09
2.00 × 11
TradersWay-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.80 × 5
Exness-Real9
2.82 × 11
Exness-Real4
3.00 × 2
otros 26...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Scalping strategy on the US30 asset.

The robot is trading, trading is conducted only during the Asian trading session. All trading is conducted during the day, transactions are not postponed to the next day.

A low-spread broker of the ECN type is recommended for trading.


Link to the robot https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/130120?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

My telegram: https://t.me/andrey_shvecov&nbsp;

No hay comentarios
2025.04.10 00:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.24 17:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.18 18:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 15:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 12:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 03:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 02:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.10 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.30 11:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.27 13:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.24 14:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.23 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.22 14:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.01.22 14:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.21 14:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.21 10:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.16 11:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.13 14:57
Share of trading days is too low
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
EA Four Indicators
30 USD al mes
112%
0
0
USD
247
USD
50
99%
1 726
76%
6%
1.46
0.14
USD
32%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.