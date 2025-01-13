- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|1719
|BRENT
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|.US30Cash
|236
|BRENT
|1
|EURUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|.US30Cash
|103K
|BRENT
|9
|EURUSD
|-2
|USDCHF
|0
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN-3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.32 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.53 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.57 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.70 × 20
|
Exness-Real17
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 8
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|1.17 × 6
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.29 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.45 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.50 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.84 × 80
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.97 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|2.00 × 11
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.80 × 5
|
Exness-Real9
|2.82 × 11
|
Exness-Real4
|3.00 × 2
Scalping strategy on the US30 asset.
The robot is trading, trading is conducted only during the Asian trading session. All trading is conducted during the day, transactions are not postponed to the next day.
A low-spread broker of the ECN type is recommended for trading.
Link to the robot https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/130120?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
My telegram: https://t.me/andrey_shvecov
