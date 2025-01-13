SegnaliSezioni
Andrey Shvecov

EA Four Indicators

Andrey Shvecov
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
37 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 155%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 534
Profit Trade:
1 179 (76.85%)
Loss Trade:
355 (23.14%)
Best Trade:
21.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.06 USD
Profitto lordo:
667.74 USD (235 972 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-382.13 USD (121 229 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (6.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
41.80 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
7.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
84.91%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
55 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
3.86
Long Trade:
900 (58.67%)
Short Trade:
634 (41.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.75
Profitto previsto:
0.19 USD
Profitto medio:
0.57 USD
Perdita media:
-1.08 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-23.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-73.90 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
6.95%
Previsione annuale:
87.18%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.86 USD
Massimale:
74.06 USD (35.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.86% (57.62 USD)
Per equità:
32.31% (45.78 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
.US30Cash 1527
BRENT 3
EURUSD 2
USDCHF 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
.US30Cash 285
BRENT 1
EURUSD 0
USDCHF 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
.US30Cash 115K
BRENT 9
EURUSD -2
USDCHF 0
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.50 USD
Worst Trade: -20 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -23.23 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.32 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.53 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.57 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
0.70 × 20
Exness-Real17
0.73 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 8
Tickmill-Live10
1.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.15 × 33
DooPrime-Live 2
1.17 × 6
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.29 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.45 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.50 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
1.84 × 80
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.97 × 29
TradersWay-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
2.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.80 × 5
Exness-Real9
2.82 × 11
Exness-Real4
3.00 × 2
25 più
Scalping strategy on the US30 asset.

The robot is trading, trading is conducted only during the Asian trading session. All trading is conducted during the day, transactions are not postponed to the next day.

A low-spread broker of the ECN type is recommended for trading.


Link to the robot https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/130120?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

My telegram: https://t.me/andrey_shvecov&nbsp;

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.