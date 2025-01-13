- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 534
Profit Trade:
1 179 (76.85%)
Loss Trade:
355 (23.14%)
Best Trade:
21.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.06 USD
Profitto lordo:
667.74 USD (235 972 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-382.13 USD (121 229 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (6.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
41.80 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
7.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
84.91%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
55 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
3.86
Long Trade:
900 (58.67%)
Short Trade:
634 (41.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.75
Profitto previsto:
0.19 USD
Profitto medio:
0.57 USD
Perdita media:
-1.08 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-23.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-73.90 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
6.95%
Previsione annuale:
87.18%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.86 USD
Massimale:
74.06 USD (35.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.86% (57.62 USD)
Per equità:
32.31% (45.78 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|1527
|BRENT
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|.US30Cash
|285
|BRENT
|1
|EURUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|.US30Cash
|115K
|BRENT
|9
|EURUSD
|-2
|USDCHF
|0
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.50 USD
Worst Trade: -20 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -23.23 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.32 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.53 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.57 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.70 × 20
|
Exness-Real17
|0.73 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|1.17 × 6
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.29 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.45 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.50 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.84 × 80
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.97 × 29
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|2.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.80 × 5
|
Exness-Real9
|2.82 × 11
|
Exness-Real4
|3.00 × 2
25 più
Scalping strategy on the US30 asset.
The robot is trading, trading is conducted only during the Asian trading session. All trading is conducted during the day, transactions are not postponed to the next day.
A low-spread broker of the ECN type is recommended for trading.
Link to the robot https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/130120?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
My telegram: https://t.me/andrey_shvecov
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
155%
0
0
USD
USD
296
USD
USD
37
99%
1 534
76%
7%
1.74
0.19
USD
USD
32%
1:500