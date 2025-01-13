- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|1527
|BRENT
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|.US30Cash
|285
|BRENT
|1
|EURUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|.US30Cash
|115K
|BRENT
|9
|EURUSD
|-2
|USDCHF
|0
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.32 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.53 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.57 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.70 × 20
|
Exness-Real17
|0.73 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|1.17 × 6
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.29 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.45 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.50 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.84 × 80
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.97 × 29
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|2.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.80 × 5
|
Exness-Real9
|2.82 × 11
|
Exness-Real4
|3.00 × 2
Scalping strategy on the US30 asset.
The robot is trading, trading is conducted only during the Asian trading session. All trading is conducted during the day, transactions are not postponed to the next day.
A low-spread broker of the ECN type is recommended for trading.
Link to the robot https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/130120?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
My telegram: https://t.me/andrey_shvecov
