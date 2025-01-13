SignauxSections
Andrey Shvecov

EA Four Indicators

Andrey Shvecov
0 avis
Fiabilité
37 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 155%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 534
Bénéfice trades:
1 179 (76.85%)
Perte trades:
355 (23.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
21.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-20.06 USD
Bénéfice brut:
667.74 USD (235 972 pips)
Perte brute:
-382.13 USD (121 229 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (6.50 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
41.80 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
7.18%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
84.91%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
55 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
3.86
Longs trades:
900 (58.67%)
Courts trades:
634 (41.33%)
Facteur de profit:
1.75
Rendement attendu:
0.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.57 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.08 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-23.23 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-73.90 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.07%
Prévision annuelle:
87.18%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.86 USD
Maximal:
74.06 USD (35.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
21.86% (57.62 USD)
Par fonds propres:
32.31% (45.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
.US30Cash 1527
BRENT 3
EURUSD 2
USDCHF 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
.US30Cash 285
BRENT 1
EURUSD 0
USDCHF 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
.US30Cash 115K
BRENT 9
EURUSD -2
USDCHF 0
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +21.50 USD
Pire transaction: -20 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.50 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -23.23 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.32 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.53 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.57 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
0.70 × 20
Exness-Real17
0.73 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 8
Tickmill-Live10
1.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.15 × 33
DooPrime-Live 2
1.17 × 6
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.29 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.45 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.50 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
1.84 × 80
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.97 × 29
TradersWay-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
2.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.80 × 5
Exness-Real9
2.82 × 11
Exness-Real4
3.00 × 2
25 plus...
Scalping strategy on the US30 asset.

The robot is trading, trading is conducted only during the Asian trading session. All trading is conducted during the day, transactions are not postponed to the next day.

A low-spread broker of the ECN type is recommended for trading.


Link to the robot https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/130120?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

My telegram: https://t.me/andrey_shvecov&nbsp;

Aucun avis
2025.04.10 00:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.24 17:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.18 18:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 15:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 12:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 03:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 02:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.10 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.30 11:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.27 13:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.24 14:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.23 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.22 14:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.01.22 14:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.21 14:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.21 10:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.16 11:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.13 14:57
Share of trading days is too low
