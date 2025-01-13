- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|1722
|BRENT
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.US30Cash
|237
|BRENT
|1
|EURUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.US30Cash
|103K
|BRENT
|9
|EURUSD
|-2
|USDCHF
|0
|
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN-3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.32 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.53 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.57 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.70 × 20
|
Exness-Real17
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 8
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|1.17 × 6
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.29 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.45 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.50 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.84 × 80
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.97 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|2.00 × 11
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.80 × 5
|
Exness-Real9
|2.82 × 11
|
Exness-Real4
|3.00 × 2
Scalping strategy on the US30 asset.
The robot is trading, trading is conducted only during the Asian trading session. All trading is conducted during the day, transactions are not postponed to the next day.
A low-spread broker of the ECN type is recommended for trading.
Link to the robot https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/130120?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
My telegram: https://t.me/andrey_shvecov
