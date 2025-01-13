SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / EA Four Indicators
Andrey Shvecov

EA Four Indicators

Andrey Shvecov
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
50 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 113%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 729
Gewinntrades:
1 325 (76.63%)
Verlusttrades:
404 (23.37%)
Bester Trade:
21.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-20.06 USD
Bruttoprofit:
748.63 USD (261 534 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-511.31 USD (158 649 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (9.46 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
41.80 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
6.17%
Max deposit load:
84.91%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
56 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
3.05
Long-Positionen:
1 022 (59.11%)
Short-Positionen:
707 (40.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.46
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.14 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-23.23 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-73.90 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
6.27%
Jahresprognose:
76.03%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.86 USD
Maximaler:
77.85 USD (19.07%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
25.52% (77.85 USD)
Kapital:
32.31% (45.78 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
.US30Cash 1722
BRENT 3
EURUSD 2
USDCHF 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US30Cash 237
BRENT 1
EURUSD 0
USDCHF 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US30Cash 103K
BRENT 9
EURUSD -2
USDCHF 0
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +21.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +9.46 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -23.23 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN-3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.32 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.53 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.57 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
0.70 × 20
Exness-Real17
0.73 × 15
Tickmill-Live10
1.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 8
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.15 × 33
DooPrime-Live 2
1.17 × 6
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.29 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.45 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.50 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
1.84 × 80
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.97 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live09
2.00 × 11
TradersWay-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.80 × 5
Exness-Real9
2.82 × 11
Exness-Real4
3.00 × 2
Scalping strategy on the US30 asset.

The robot is trading, trading is conducted only during the Asian trading session. All trading is conducted during the day, transactions are not postponed to the next day.

A low-spread broker of the ECN type is recommended for trading.


Link to the robot https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/130120?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

My telegram: https://t.me/andrey_shvecov&nbsp;

2025.04.10 00:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.24 17:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.18 18:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 15:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 12:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 03:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 02:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.10 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.30 11:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.27 13:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.24 14:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.23 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.22 14:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.01.22 14:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.21 14:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.21 10:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.16 11:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.13 14:57
Share of trading days is too low
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
EA Four Indicators
30 USD pro Monat
113%
0
0
USD
248
USD
50
99%
1 729
76%
6%
1.46
0.14
USD
32%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.