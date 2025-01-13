- Growth
Trades:
1 726
Profit Trades:
1 322 (76.59%)
Loss Trades:
404 (23.41%)
Best trade:
21.50 USD
Worst trade:
-20.06 USD
Gross Profit:
747.58 USD (261 173 pips)
Gross Loss:
-511.31 USD (158 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (9.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.80 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
6.17%
Max deposit load:
84.91%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.03
Long Trades:
1 021 (59.15%)
Short Trades:
705 (40.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
0.57 USD
Average Loss:
-1.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-23.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.90 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.53%
Annual Forecast:
79.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.86 USD
Maximal:
77.85 USD (19.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.52% (77.85 USD)
By Equity:
32.31% (45.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|1719
|BRENT
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.US30Cash
|236
|BRENT
|1
|EURUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.US30Cash
|103K
|BRENT
|9
|EURUSD
|-2
|USDCHF
|0
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Best trade: +21.50 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.32 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.53 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.57 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.70 × 20
|
Exness-Real17
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 8
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|1.17 × 6
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.29 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.45 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.50 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.84 × 80
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.97 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|2.00 × 11
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.80 × 5
|
Exness-Real9
|2.82 × 11
|
Exness-Real4
|3.00 × 2
Scalping strategy on the US30 asset.
The robot is trading, trading is conducted only during the Asian trading session. All trading is conducted during the day, transactions are not postponed to the next day.
A low-spread broker of the ECN type is recommended for trading.
Link to the robot https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/130120?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
My telegram: https://t.me/andrey_shvecov
No reviews
