SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA Four Indicators
Andrey Shvecov

EA Four Indicators

Andrey Shvecov
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 112%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 726
Profit Trades:
1 322 (76.59%)
Loss Trades:
404 (23.41%)
Best trade:
21.50 USD
Worst trade:
-20.06 USD
Gross Profit:
747.58 USD (261 173 pips)
Gross Loss:
-511.31 USD (158 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (9.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.80 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
6.17%
Max deposit load:
84.91%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.03
Long Trades:
1 021 (59.15%)
Short Trades:
705 (40.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
0.57 USD
Average Loss:
-1.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-23.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.90 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.53%
Annual Forecast:
79.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.86 USD
Maximal:
77.85 USD (19.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.52% (77.85 USD)
By Equity:
32.31% (45.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US30Cash 1719
BRENT 3
EURUSD 2
USDCHF 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US30Cash 236
BRENT 1
EURUSD 0
USDCHF 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US30Cash 103K
BRENT 9
EURUSD -2
USDCHF 0
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.50 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.32 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.53 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.57 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
0.70 × 20
Exness-Real17
0.73 × 15
Tickmill-Live10
1.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 8
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.15 × 33
DooPrime-Live 2
1.17 × 6
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.29 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.45 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.50 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
1.84 × 80
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.97 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live09
2.00 × 11
TradersWay-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.80 × 5
Exness-Real9
2.82 × 11
Exness-Real4
3.00 × 2
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Scalping strategy on the US30 asset.

The robot is trading, trading is conducted only during the Asian trading session. All trading is conducted during the day, transactions are not postponed to the next day.

A low-spread broker of the ECN type is recommended for trading.


Link to the robot https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/130120?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

My telegram: https://t.me/andrey_shvecov&nbsp;

No reviews
2025.04.10 00:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.24 17:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.18 18:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 15:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 12:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 03:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 02:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.10 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.30 11:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.27 13:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.24 14:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.23 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.22 14:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.01.22 14:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.21 14:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.21 10:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.16 11:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.13 14:57
Share of trading days is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Four Indicators
30 USD per month
112%
0
0
USD
247
USD
50
99%
1 726
76%
6%
1.46
0.14
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.