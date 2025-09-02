SinyallerBölümler
Patrick Moeller Funch

ZB

Patrick Moeller Funch
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
38 hafta
1 / 1.4K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 256%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
239
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
174 (72.80%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
65 (27.20%)
En iyi işlem:
114.77 USD
En kötü işlem:
-109.27 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 188.75 USD (1 043 387 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 240.26 USD (924 729 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (132.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
132.95 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
6.23%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
46.87%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.69
Alış işlemleri:
119 (49.79%)
Satış işlemleri:
120 (50.21%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.76
Beklenen getiri:
3.97 USD
Ortalama kâr:
12.58 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-19.08 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-197.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-197.85 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
4.33%
Yıllık tahmin:
52.58%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
31.06 USD
Maksimum:
202.33 USD (15.40%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.40% (202.33 USD)
Varlığa göre:
21.69% (117.99 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30 239
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30 948
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30 119K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +114.77 USD
En kötü işlem: -109 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +132.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -197.85 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EightcapGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 49
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 28
Trading (for now) only US30, on two (slightly) different strategies. No martingale, but what I call a "counter" order to win even when losing. This will fail at times and losses will occor, but my data shows clear and very profitable results.
Please write me directly for any questions, and please do leave honest reviews.

Some brief information:
It's not trading on CPI, Bank Holidays (US) or NFP.

It trades almost every day, but only if the the criterias for my model are met.

Risk management: I've recently adjusted, so it should keep it's momentum. Possible loss is up to 30% if all stars align in a very bad way. With this new settings it should recover within a month, as it did in june 2025 as well and still made a little profit.

The risk will be according to my own account size, so I advice same leverage and same bankroll if following the same risk - it's should work with several brokers, I have tested a bunch with similar results.

Ortalama derecelendirme:
이이
23
이이 2025.09.02 13:56 
 

굉장히 좋은 시그널이지만 구독하기전에 자신의 브로커가 us30 0.005당 2250usd근처 인지 그리고 최소거래량이 0.01사이즈인지 먼저확인해야합니다 icmarket과 fpmarket은 사이즈가 달라서 제대로 카피되지 않습니다

2025.03.21 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.24 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.21 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.21 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 21:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 21:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ZB
Ayda 30 USD
256%
1
1.4K
USD
1.3K
USD
38
93%
239
72%
6%
1.76
3.97
USD
22%
1:200
Kopyala

