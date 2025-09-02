SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / HiLo Eightcap
Patrick Moeller Funch

HiLo Eightcap

Patrick Moeller Funch
1 review
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 191%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
363
Profit Trades:
253 (69.69%)
Loss Trades:
110 (30.30%)
Best trade:
114.77 USD
Worst trade:
-119.21 USD
Gross Profit:
3 196.89 USD (1 381 709 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 487.79 USD (1 483 863 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (132.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.95 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
7.23%
Max deposit load:
53.58%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.63
Long Trades:
186 (51.24%)
Short Trades:
177 (48.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
1.95 USD
Average Profit:
12.64 USD
Average Loss:
-22.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-298.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-298.15 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-9.05%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.06 USD
Maximal:
436.24 USD (29.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.70% (436.24 USD)
By Equity:
21.69% (117.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 363
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 709
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 -102K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +114.77 USD
Worst trade: -119 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -298.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 49
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 36
Trading (for now) only US30, on two (slightly) different strategies. No martingale, but what I call a "counter" order to win even when losing. This will fail at times and losses will occor, but my data shows clear and very profitable results.
Please write me directly for any questions, and please do leave honest reviews.

Some brief information:
It's not trading on CPI, Bank Holidays (US) or NFP.

It trades almost every day, but only if the the criterias for my model are met.

Risk management: I've recently adjusted, so it should keep it's momentum. Possible loss is up to 30% if all stars align in a very bad way. With this new settings it should recover within a month, as it did in june 2025 as well and still made a little profit. Edit 8/10: I've adjusted the risk from 30% to 25% (12,5% per strategy), but at the same time made som changes that will make even better profit - without adding any risk.

Average rating:
이이
55
이이 2025.09.02 13:56 
 

굉장히 좋은 시그널이지만 구독하기전에 자신의 브로커가 us30 0.005당 2250usd근처 인지 그리고 최소거래량이 0.01사이즈인지 먼저확인해야합니다 icmarket과 fpmarket은 사이즈가 달라서 제대로 카피되지 않습니다

2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.24 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.21 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.21 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 21:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 21:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
