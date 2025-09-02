SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / ZB
Patrick Moeller Funch

ZB

Patrick Moeller Funch
1 avis
Fiabilité
37 semaines
1 / 1.3K USD
croissance depuis 2025 251%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
237
Bénéfice trades:
172 (72.57%)
Perte trades:
65 (27.43%)
Meilleure transaction:
114.77 USD
Pire transaction:
-109.27 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 171.60 USD (1 026 247 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 240.26 USD (924 729 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (132.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
132.95 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
6.23%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
46.87%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.60
Longs trades:
117 (49.37%)
Courts trades:
120 (50.63%)
Facteur de profit:
1.75
Rendement attendu:
3.93 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.63 USD
Perte moyenne:
-19.08 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-197.85 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-197.85 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.36%
Prévision annuelle:
52.90%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
31.06 USD
Maximal:
202.33 USD (15.40%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.40% (202.33 USD)
Par fonds propres:
21.69% (117.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30 237
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30 931
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30 102K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +114.77 USD
Pire transaction: -109 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 17
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +132.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -197.85 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EightcapGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 49
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 26
Trading (for now) only US30, on two (slightly) different strategies. No martingale, but what I call a "counter" order to win even when losing. This will fail at times and losses will occor, but my data shows clear and very profitable results.
Please write me directly for any questions, and please do leave honest reviews.

Some brief information:
It's not trading on CPI, Bank Holidays (US) or NFP.

It trades almost every day, but only if the the criterias for my model are met.

Risk management: I've recently adjusted, so it should keep it's momentum. Possible loss is up to 30% if all stars align in a very bad way. With this new settings it should recover within a month, as it did in june 2025 as well and still made a little profit.

The risk will be according to my own account size, so I advice same leverage and same bankroll if following the same risk - it's should work with several brokers, I have tested a bunch with similar results.

Note moyenne:
이이
23
이이 2025.09.02 13:56 
 

굉장히 좋은 시그널이지만 구독하기전에 자신의 브로커가 us30 0.005당 2250usd근처 인지 그리고 최소거래량이 0.01사이즈인지 먼저확인해야합니다 icmarket과 fpmarket은 사이즈가 달라서 제대로 카피되지 않습니다

