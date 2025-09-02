信号部分
1条评论
可靠性
49
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 191%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
363
盈利交易:
253 (69.69%)
亏损交易:
110 (30.30%)
最好交易:
114.77 USD
最差交易:
-119.21 USD
毛利:
3 196.89 USD (1 381 709 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 487.79 USD (1 483 863 pips)
最大连续赢利:
17 (132.95 USD)
最大连续盈利:
132.95 USD (17)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
7.23%
最大入金加载:
53.58%
最近交易:
11 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
1.63
长期交易:
186 (51.24%)
短期交易:
177 (48.76%)
利润因子:
1.29
预期回报:
1.95 USD
平均利润:
12.64 USD
平均损失:
-22.62 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-298.15 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-298.15 USD (6)
每月增长:
-9.87%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
95%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
31.06 USD
最大值:
436.24 USD (29.70%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
29.70% (436.24 USD)
净值:
21.69% (117.99 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
US30 363
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
US30 709
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
US30 -102K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +114.77 USD
最差交易: -119 USD
最大连续赢利: 17
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +132.95 USD
最大连续亏损: -298.15 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 EightcapGlobal-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 49
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 36
Trading (for now) only US30, on two (slightly) different strategies. No martingale, but what I call a "counter" order to win even when losing. This will fail at times and losses will occor, but my data shows clear and very profitable results.
Please write me directly for any questions, and please do leave honest reviews.

Some brief information:
It's not trading on CPI, Bank Holidays (US) or NFP.

It trades almost every day, but only if the the criterias for my model are met.

Risk management: I've recently adjusted, so it should keep it's momentum. Possible loss is up to 30% if all stars align in a very bad way. With this new settings it should recover within a month, as it did in june 2025 as well and still made a little profit. Edit 8/10: I've adjusted the risk from 30% to 25% (12,5% per strategy), but at the same time made som changes that will make even better profit - without adding any risk.

平均等级:
이이
55
이이 2025.09.02 13:56 
 

굉장히 좋은 시그널이지만 구독하기전에 자신의 브로커가 us30 0.005당 2250usd근처 인지 그리고 최소거래량이 0.01사이즈인지 먼저확인해야합니다 icmarket과 fpmarket은 사이즈가 달라서 제대로 카피되지 않습니다

2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.24 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.21 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.21 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 21:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 21:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
HiLo Eightcap
每月30 USD
191%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
49
95%
363
69%
7%
1.28
1.95
USD
30%
1:200
