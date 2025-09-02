SinaisSeções
Patrick Moeller Funch

HiLo Eightcap

Patrick Moeller Funch
1 comentário
Confiabilidade
49 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 191%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
363
Negociações com lucro:
253 (69.69%)
Negociações com perda:
110 (30.30%)
Melhor negociação:
114.77 USD
Pior negociação:
-119.21 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 196.89 USD (1 381 709 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 487.79 USD (1 483 863 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
17 (132.95 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
132.95 USD (17)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.12
Atividade de negociação:
7.23%
Depósito máximo carregado:
53.58%
Último negócio:
12 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.63
Negociações longas:
186 (51.24%)
Negociações curtas:
177 (48.76%)
Fator de lucro:
1.29
Valor esperado:
1.95 USD
Lucro médio:
12.64 USD
Perda média:
-22.62 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-298.15 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-298.15 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-9.75%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
95%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
31.06 USD
Máximo:
436.24 USD (29.70%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
29.70% (436.24 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
21.69% (117.99 USD)

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "EightcapGlobal-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 49
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 36
Trading (for now) only US30, on two (slightly) different strategies. No martingale, but what I call a "counter" order to win even when losing. This will fail at times and losses will occor, but my data shows clear and very profitable results.
Please write me directly for any questions, and please do leave honest reviews.

Some brief information:
It's not trading on CPI, Bank Holidays (US) or NFP.

It trades almost every day, but only if the the criterias for my model are met.

Risk management: I've recently adjusted, so it should keep it's momentum. Possible loss is up to 30% if all stars align in a very bad way. With this new settings it should recover within a month, as it did in june 2025 as well and still made a little profit. Edit 8/10: I've adjusted the risk from 30% to 25% (12,5% per strategy), but at the same time made som changes that will make even better profit - without adding any risk.

Classificação Média:
이이
55
이이 2025.09.02 13:56 
 

굉장히 좋은 시그널이지만 구독하기전에 자신의 브로커가 us30 0.005당 2250usd근처 인지 그리고 최소거래량이 0.01사이즈인지 먼저확인해야합니다 icmarket과 fpmarket은 사이즈가 달라서 제대로 카피되지 않습니다

2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.24 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.21 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.21 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 21:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 21:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
