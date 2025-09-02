SegnaliSezioni
ZB

Patrick Moeller Funch
1 recensione
Affidabilità
38 settimane
1 / 1.4K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 256%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
239
Profit Trade:
174 (72.80%)
Loss Trade:
65 (27.20%)
Best Trade:
114.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-109.27 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 188.75 USD (1 043 387 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 240.26 USD (924 729 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (132.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
132.95 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
6.23%
Massimo carico di deposito:
46.87%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.69
Long Trade:
119 (49.79%)
Short Trade:
120 (50.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.76
Profitto previsto:
3.97 USD
Profitto medio:
12.58 USD
Perdita media:
-19.08 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-197.85 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-197.85 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
5.90%
Previsione annuale:
71.59%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
31.06 USD
Massimale:
202.33 USD (15.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.40% (202.33 USD)
Per equità:
21.69% (117.99 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 239
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 948
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 119K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +114.77 USD
Worst Trade: -109 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +132.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -197.85 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EightcapGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 49
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 28
Trading (for now) only US30, on two (slightly) different strategies. No martingale, but what I call a "counter" order to win even when losing. This will fail at times and losses will occor, but my data shows clear and very profitable results.
Please write me directly for any questions, and please do leave honest reviews.

Some brief information:
It's not trading on CPI, Bank Holidays (US) or NFP.

It trades almost every day, but only if the the criterias for my model are met.

Risk management: I've recently adjusted, so it should keep it's momentum. Possible loss is up to 30% if all stars align in a very bad way. With this new settings it should recover within a month, as it did in june 2025 as well and still made a little profit.

The risk will be according to my own account size, so I advice same leverage and same bankroll if following the same risk - it's should work with several brokers, I have tested a bunch with similar results.

Valutazione media:
이이
23
이이 2025.09.02 13:56 
 

굉장히 좋은 시그널이지만 구독하기전에 자신의 브로커가 us30 0.005당 2250usd근처 인지 그리고 최소거래량이 0.01사이즈인지 먼저확인해야합니다 icmarket과 fpmarket은 사이즈가 달라서 제대로 카피되지 않습니다

2025.03.21 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.24 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.21 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.21 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 21:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 21:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
