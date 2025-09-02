シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / HiLo Eightcap
Patrick Moeller Funch

HiLo Eightcap

Patrick Moeller Funch
レビュー1件
信頼性
49週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 191%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:200
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
363
利益トレード:
253 (69.69%)
損失トレード:
110 (30.30%)
ベストトレード:
114.77 USD
最悪のトレード:
-119.21 USD
総利益:
3 196.89 USD (1 381 709 pips)
総損失:
-2 487.79 USD (1 483 863 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
17 (132.95 USD)
最大連続利益:
132.95 USD (17)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
7.23%
最大入金額:
53.58%
最近のトレード:
13 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
0
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.63
長いトレード:
186 (51.24%)
短いトレード:
177 (48.76%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.29
期待されたペイオフ:
1.95 USD
平均利益:
12.64 USD
平均損失:
-22.62 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-298.15 USD)
最大連続損失:
-298.15 USD (6)
月間成長:
-9.75%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
95%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
31.06 USD
最大の:
436.24 USD (29.70%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
29.70% (436.24 USD)
エクイティによる:
21.69% (117.99 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
US30 363
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
US30 709
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
US30 -102K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +114.77 USD
最悪のトレード: -119 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 17
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +132.95 USD
最大連続損失: -298.15 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"EightcapGlobal-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 49
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 36
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

Trading (for now) only US30, on two (slightly) different strategies. No martingale, but what I call a "counter" order to win even when losing. This will fail at times and losses will occor, but my data shows clear and very profitable results.
Please write me directly for any questions, and please do leave honest reviews.

Some brief information:
It's not trading on CPI, Bank Holidays (US) or NFP.

It trades almost every day, but only if the the criterias for my model are met.

Risk management: I've recently adjusted, so it should keep it's momentum. Possible loss is up to 30% if all stars align in a very bad way. With this new settings it should recover within a month, as it did in june 2025 as well and still made a little profit. Edit 8/10: I've adjusted the risk from 30% to 25% (12,5% per strategy), but at the same time made som changes that will make even better profit - without adding any risk.

平均の評価:
이이
55
이이 2025.09.02 13:56 
 

굉장히 좋은 시그널이지만 구독하기전에 자신의 브로커가 us30 0.005당 2250usd근처 인지 그리고 최소거래량이 0.01사이즈인지 먼저확인해야합니다 icmarket과 fpmarket은 사이즈가 달라서 제대로 카피되지 않습니다

2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.24 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.21 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.21 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 21:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 21:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
HiLo Eightcap
30 USD/月
191%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
49
95%
363
69%
7%
1.28
1.95
USD
30%
1:200
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください