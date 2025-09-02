SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / HiLo Eightcap
Patrick Moeller Funch

HiLo Eightcap

Patrick Moeller Funch
1 comentario
Fiabilidad
49 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 191%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
363
Transacciones Rentables:
253 (69.69%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
110 (30.30%)
Mejor transacción:
114.77 USD
Peor transacción:
-119.21 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 196.89 USD (1 381 709 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 487.79 USD (1 483 863 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (132.95 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
132.95 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
7.23%
Carga máxima del depósito:
53.58%
Último trade:
11 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.63
Transacciones Largas:
186 (51.24%)
Transacciones Cortas:
177 (48.76%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.29
Beneficio Esperado:
1.95 USD
Beneficio medio:
12.64 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-22.62 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-298.15 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-298.15 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-9.75%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
95%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
31.06 USD
Máxima:
436.24 USD (29.70%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
29.70% (436.24 USD)
De fondos:
21.69% (117.99 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
US30 363
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
US30 709
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
US30 -102K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +114.77 USD
Peor transacción: -119 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +132.95 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -298.15 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "EightcapGlobal-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 49
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 36
Trading (for now) only US30, on two (slightly) different strategies. No martingale, but what I call a "counter" order to win even when losing. This will fail at times and losses will occor, but my data shows clear and very profitable results.
Please write me directly for any questions, and please do leave honest reviews.

Some brief information:
It's not trading on CPI, Bank Holidays (US) or NFP.

It trades almost every day, but only if the the criterias for my model are met.

Risk management: I've recently adjusted, so it should keep it's momentum. Possible loss is up to 30% if all stars align in a very bad way. With this new settings it should recover within a month, as it did in june 2025 as well and still made a little profit. Edit 8/10: I've adjusted the risk from 30% to 25% (12,5% per strategy), but at the same time made som changes that will make even better profit - without adding any risk.

Evaluación media:
이이
55
이이 2025.09.02 13:56 
 

굉장히 좋은 시그널이지만 구독하기전에 자신의 브로커가 us30 0.005당 2250usd근처 인지 그리고 최소거래량이 0.01사이즈인지 먼저확인해야합니다 icmarket과 fpmarket은 사이즈가 달라서 제대로 카피되지 않습니다

2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.24 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.21 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.21 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 21:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 21:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
