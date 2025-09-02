СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / HiLo Eightcap
Patrick Moeller Funch

HiLo Eightcap

Patrick Moeller Funch
1 отзыв
Надежность
49 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 191%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
363
Прибыльных трейдов:
253 (69.69%)
Убыточных трейдов:
110 (30.30%)
Лучший трейд:
114.77 USD
Худший трейд:
-119.21 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 196.89 USD (1 381 709 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 487.79 USD (1 483 863 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
17 (132.95 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
132.95 USD (17)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
7.23%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
53.58%
Последний трейд:
10 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
0
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.63
Длинных трейдов:
186 (51.24%)
Коротких трейдов:
177 (48.76%)
Профит фактор:
1.29
Мат. ожидание:
1.95 USD
Средняя прибыль:
12.64 USD
Средний убыток:
-22.62 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-298.15 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-298.15 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
-7.15%
Годовой прогноз:
-86.81%
Алготрейдинг:
95%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
31.06 USD
Максимальная:
436.24 USD (29.70%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
29.70% (436.24 USD)
По эквити:
21.69% (117.99 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
US30 363
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
US30 709
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
US30 -102K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +114.77 USD
Худший трейд: -119 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 17
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +132.95 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -298.15 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "EightcapGlobal-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 49
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 36
Trading (for now) only US30, on two (slightly) different strategies. No martingale, but what I call a "counter" order to win even when losing. This will fail at times and losses will occor, but my data shows clear and very profitable results.
Please write me directly for any questions, and please do leave honest reviews.

Some brief information:
It's not trading on CPI, Bank Holidays (US) or NFP.

It trades almost every day, but only if the the criterias for my model are met.

Risk management: I've recently adjusted, so it should keep it's momentum. Possible loss is up to 30% if all stars align in a very bad way. With this new settings it should recover within a month, as it did in june 2025 as well and still made a little profit. Edit 8/10: I've adjusted the risk from 30% to 25% (12,5% per strategy), but at the same time made som changes that will make even better profit - without adding any risk.

Средняя оценка:
이이
55
이이 2025.09.02 13:56 
 

굉장히 좋은 시그널이지만 구독하기전에 자신의 브로커가 us30 0.005당 2250usd근처 인지 그리고 최소거래량이 0.01사이즈인지 먼저확인해야합니다 icmarket과 fpmarket은 사이즈가 달라서 제대로 카피되지 않습니다

2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.24 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.21 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.21 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 21:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 21:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
