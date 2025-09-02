- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|363
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|US30
|709
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|US30
|-102K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "EightcapGlobal-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 49
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 36
Trading (for now) only US30, on two (slightly) different strategies. No martingale, but what I call a "counter" order to win even when losing. This will fail at times and losses will occor, but my data shows clear and very profitable results.
Please write me directly for any questions, and please do leave honest reviews.
Some brief information:
It's not trading on CPI, Bank Holidays (US) or NFP.
It trades almost every day, but only if the the criterias for my model are met.
Risk management: I've recently adjusted, so it should keep it's momentum. Possible loss is up to 30% if all stars align in a very bad way. With this new settings it should recover within a month, as it did in june 2025 as well and still made a little profit. Edit 8/10: I've adjusted the risk from 30% to 25% (12,5% per strategy), but at the same time made som changes that will make even better profit - without adding any risk.
USD
USD
USD
굉장히 좋은 시그널이지만 구독하기전에 자신의 브로커가 us30 0.005당 2250usd근처 인지 그리고 최소거래량이 0.01사이즈인지 먼저확인해야합니다 icmarket과 fpmarket은 사이즈가 달라서 제대로 카피되지 않습니다