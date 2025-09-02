시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / HiLo Eightcap
Patrick Moeller Funch

HiLo Eightcap

Patrick Moeller Funch
1 리뷰
안정성
49
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 191%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
363
이익 거래:
253 (69.69%)
손실 거래:
110 (30.30%)
최고의 거래:
114.77 USD
최악의 거래:
-119.21 USD
총 수익:
3 196.89 USD (1 381 709 pips)
총 손실:
-2 487.79 USD (1 483 863 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (132.95 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
132.95 USD (17)
샤프 비율:
0.12
거래 활동:
7.23%
최대 입금량:
53.58%
최근 거래:
23 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
1.63
롱(주식매수):
186 (51.24%)
숏(주식차입매도):
177 (48.76%)
수익 요인:
1.29
기대수익:
1.95 USD
평균 이익:
12.64 USD
평균 손실:
-22.62 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-298.15 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-298.15 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
-13.91%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
95%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
31.06 USD
최대한의:
436.24 USD (29.70%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
29.70% (436.24 USD)
자본금별:
21.69% (117.99 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
US30 363
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
US30 709
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
US30 -102K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +114.77 USD
최악의 거래: -119 USD
연속 최대 이익: 17
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +132.95 USD
연속 최대 손실: -298.15 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "EightcapGlobal-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 49
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 36
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Trading (for now) only US30, on two (slightly) different strategies. No martingale, but what I call a "counter" order to win even when losing. This will fail at times and losses will occor, but my data shows clear and very profitable results.
Please write me directly for any questions, and please do leave honest reviews.

Some brief information:
It's not trading on CPI, Bank Holidays (US) or NFP.

It trades almost every day, but only if the the criterias for my model are met.

Risk management: I've recently adjusted, so it should keep it's momentum. Possible loss is up to 30% if all stars align in a very bad way. With this new settings it should recover within a month, as it did in june 2025 as well and still made a little profit. Edit 8/10: I've adjusted the risk from 30% to 25% (12,5% per strategy), but at the same time made som changes that will make even better profit - without adding any risk.

평균 평점:
이이
55
이이 2025.09.02 13:56 
 

굉장히 좋은 시그널이지만 구독하기전에 자신의 브로커가 us30 0.005당 2250usd근처 인지 그리고 최소거래량이 0.01사이즈인지 먼저확인해야합니다 icmarket과 fpmarket은 사이즈가 달라서 제대로 카피되지 않습니다

2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.24 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.21 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.21 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 21:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 21:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
HiLo Eightcap
월별 30 USD
191%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
49
95%
363
69%
7%
1.28
1.95
USD
30%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.