SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / HiLo Eightcap
Patrick Moeller Funch

HiLo Eightcap

Patrick Moeller Funch
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
49 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 191%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
363
Gewinntrades:
253 (69.69%)
Verlusttrades:
110 (30.30%)
Bester Trade:
114.77 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-119.21 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 196.89 USD (1 381 709 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 487.79 USD (1 483 863 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (132.95 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
132.95 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
7.23%
Max deposit load:
53.58%
Letzter Trade:
14 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.63
Long-Positionen:
186 (51.24%)
Short-Positionen:
177 (48.76%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.29
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.64 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-22.62 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-298.15 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-298.15 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-9.75%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
95%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
31.06 USD
Maximaler:
436.24 USD (29.70%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
29.70% (436.24 USD)
Kapital:
21.69% (117.99 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
US30 363
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 709
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 -102K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +114.77 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -119 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +132.95 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -298.15 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "EightcapGlobal-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 49
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 36
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Trading (for now) only US30, on two (slightly) different strategies. No martingale, but what I call a "counter" order to win even when losing. This will fail at times and losses will occor, but my data shows clear and very profitable results.
Please write me directly for any questions, and please do leave honest reviews.

Some brief information:
It's not trading on CPI, Bank Holidays (US) or NFP.

It trades almost every day, but only if the the criterias for my model are met.

Risk management: I've recently adjusted, so it should keep it's momentum. Possible loss is up to 30% if all stars align in a very bad way. With this new settings it should recover within a month, as it did in june 2025 as well and still made a little profit. Edit 8/10: I've adjusted the risk from 30% to 25% (12,5% per strategy), but at the same time made som changes that will make even better profit - without adding any risk.

Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
이이
55
이이 2025.09.02 13:56 
 

굉장히 좋은 시그널이지만 구독하기전에 자신의 브로커가 us30 0.005당 2250usd근처 인지 그리고 최소거래량이 0.01사이즈인지 먼저확인해야합니다 icmarket과 fpmarket은 사이즈가 달라서 제대로 카피되지 않습니다

2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.24 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.21 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.21 15:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 21:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.06 21:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 21:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 21:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
HiLo Eightcap
30 USD pro Monat
191%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
49
95%
363
69%
7%
1.28
1.95
USD
30%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.