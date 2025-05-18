SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Low Risk Steady Growth
Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
43 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 58%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 290
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
850 (65.89%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
440 (34.11%)
En iyi işlem:
66.06 USD
En kötü işlem:
-88.77 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 899.30 USD (148 227 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 986.20 USD (121 938 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (43.08 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
105.80 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
79.87%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
16.13%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
39
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
7.01
Alış işlemleri:
649 (50.31%)
Satış işlemleri:
641 (49.69%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.46
Beklenen getiri:
0.71 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.41 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-96.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-96.03 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
4.79%
Yıllık tahmin:
58.17%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
130.20 USD (5.76%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.76% (130.20 USD)
Varlığa göre:
51.40% (1 069.55 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD.i 561
AUDCAD.i 314
GBPUSD.i 290
USDCHF.i 72
NZDCAD.i 30
GBPCHF.i 23
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD.i 547
AUDCAD.i 91
GBPUSD.i 144
USDCHF.i 75
NZDCAD.i 10
GBPCHF.i 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD.i 8.2K
AUDCAD.i 9.4K
GBPUSD.i 9K
USDCHF.i 1.7K
NZDCAD.i 1.3K
GBPCHF.i -3.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +66.06 USD
En kötü işlem: -89 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +43.08 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -96.03 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EightcapGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Ortalama derecelendirme:
fenglilatte
34
fenglilatte 2025.05.18 14:16 
 

Tried few other signals before, this one seems pretty stable so far. The seller is responsive to my question too. Please keep up the good work, thank you!

2025.07.03 14:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 00:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.24 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.08 17:16
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 02:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 01:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 22:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.13 01:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 06:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 23:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 21:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 22:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
