Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1 avis
Fiabilité
43 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 58%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 284
Bénéfice trades:
845 (65.80%)
Perte trades:
439 (34.19%)
Meilleure transaction:
66.06 USD
Pire transaction:
-88.77 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 895.04 USD (147 711 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 985.98 USD (121 923 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (43.08 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
105.80 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
79.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
16.13%
Dernier trade:
44 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
40
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
6.98
Longs trades:
647 (50.39%)
Courts trades:
637 (49.61%)
Facteur de profit:
1.46
Rendement attendu:
0.71 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.43 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.52 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-96.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-96.03 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.92%
Prévision annuelle:
59.68%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
130.20 USD (5.76%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.76% (130.20 USD)
Par fonds propres:
51.40% (1 069.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD.i 561
AUDCAD.i 314
GBPUSD.i 286
USDCHF.i 72
NZDCAD.i 28
GBPCHF.i 23
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.i 547
AUDCAD.i 91
GBPUSD.i 142
USDCHF.i 75
NZDCAD.i 9
GBPCHF.i 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.i 8.2K
AUDCAD.i 9.4K
GBPUSD.i 8.7K
USDCHF.i 1.7K
NZDCAD.i 1.1K
GBPCHF.i -3.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +66.06 USD
Pire transaction: -89 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +43.08 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -96.03 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EightcapGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Note moyenne:
fenglilatte
34
fenglilatte 2025.05.18 14:16 
 

Tried few other signals before, this one seems pretty stable so far. The seller is responsive to my question too. Please keep up the good work, thank you!

Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Low Risk Steady Growth
30 USD par mois
58%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
43
93%
1 284
65%
80%
1.45
0.71
USD
51%
1:500
