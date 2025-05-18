시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Low Risk Steady Growth
Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1 리뷰
안정성
57
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 88%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 694
이익 거래:
1 149 (67.82%)
손실 거래:
545 (32.17%)
최고의 거래:
66.06 USD
최악의 거래:
-88.77 USD
총 수익:
3 381.94 USD (190 764 pips)
총 손실:
-2 204.82 USD (143 142 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
23 (43.08 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
105.80 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
84.91%
최대 입금량:
16.13%
최근 거래:
4 일 전
주별 거래 수:
25
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
9.04
롱(주식매수):
851 (50.24%)
숏(주식차입매도):
843 (49.76%)
수익 요인:
1.53
기대수익:
0.69 USD
평균 이익:
2.94 USD
평균 손실:
-4.05 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-96.03 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-96.03 USD (8)
월별 성장률:
3.25%
연간 예측:
40.69%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
130.20 USD (5.76%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.76% (130.20 USD)
자본금별:
51.40% (1 069.55 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD.i 629
AUDCAD.i 499
GBPUSD.i 423
USDCHF.i 72
NZDCAD.i 48
GBPCHF.i 23
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD.i 614
AUDCAD.i 164
GBPUSD.i 259
USDCHF.i 75
NZDCAD.i 20
GBPCHF.i 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD.i 14K
AUDCAD.i 16K
GBPUSD.i 17K
USDCHF.i 1.7K
NZDCAD.i 2.7K
GBPCHF.i -3.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +66.06 USD
최악의 거래: -89 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 8
연속 최대 이익: +43.08 USD
연속 최대 손실: -96.03 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "EightcapGlobal-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Consistent profits for the past 12 months

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


평균 평점:
fenglilatte
34
fenglilatte 2025.05.18 14:16 
 

Tried few other signals before, this one seems pretty stable so far. The seller is responsive to my question too. Please keep up the good work, thank you!

2025.07.03 14:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 00:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.24 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.08 17:16
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 02:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 01:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 22:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.13 01:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 06:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 23:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 21:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 22:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
