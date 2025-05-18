SignalsSections
Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1 review
Reliability
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 86%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 660
Profit Trades:
1 127 (67.89%)
Loss Trades:
533 (32.11%)
Best trade:
66.06 USD
Worst trade:
-88.77 USD
Gross Profit:
3 349.70 USD (187 720 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 187.84 USD (141 470 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (43.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
105.80 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
83.87%
Max deposit load:
16.13%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.92
Long Trades:
831 (50.06%)
Short Trades:
829 (49.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
0.70 USD
Average Profit:
2.97 USD
Average Loss:
-4.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-96.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.03 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
4.89%
Annual Forecast:
60.35%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
130.20 USD (5.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.76% (130.20 USD)
By Equity:
51.40% (1 069.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.i 626
AUDCAD.i 484
GBPUSD.i 407
USDCHF.i 72
NZDCAD.i 48
GBPCHF.i 23
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.i 611
AUDCAD.i 159
GBPUSD.i 251
USDCHF.i 75
NZDCAD.i 20
GBPCHF.i 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.i 14K
AUDCAD.i 15K
GBPUSD.i 16K
USDCHF.i 1.7K
NZDCAD.i 2.7K
GBPCHF.i -3.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +66.06 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -96.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Consistent profits for the past 12 months

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Average rating:
fenglilatte
34
fenglilatte 2025.05.18 14:16 
 

Tried few other signals before, this one seems pretty stable so far. The seller is responsive to my question too. Please keep up the good work, thank you!

2025.07.03 14:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 00:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.24 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.08 17:16
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 02:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 01:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 22:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.13 01:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 06:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 23:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 21:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 22:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
