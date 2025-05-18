СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Low Risk Steady Growth
Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1 отзыв
Надежность
55 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2024 86%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 661
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 128 (67.91%)
Убыточных трейдов:
533 (32.09%)
Лучший трейд:
66.06 USD
Худший трейд:
-88.77 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 350.00 USD (187 771 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 187.84 USD (141 470 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
23 (43.08 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
105.80 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
83.87%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
16.13%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
29
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
8.93
Длинных трейдов:
832 (50.09%)
Коротких трейдов:
829 (49.91%)
Профит фактор:
1.53
Мат. ожидание:
0.70 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.97 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.10 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-96.03 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-96.03 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
4.71%
Годовой прогноз:
57.30%
Алготрейдинг:
94%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
130.20 USD (5.76%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.76% (130.20 USD)
По эквити:
51.40% (1 069.55 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD.i 626
AUDCAD.i 485
GBPUSD.i 407
USDCHF.i 72
NZDCAD.i 48
GBPCHF.i 23
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD.i 611
AUDCAD.i 159
GBPUSD.i 251
USDCHF.i 75
NZDCAD.i 20
GBPCHF.i 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD.i 14K
AUDCAD.i 15K
GBPUSD.i 16K
USDCHF.i 1.7K
NZDCAD.i 2.7K
GBPCHF.i -3.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +66.06 USD
Худший трейд: -89 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +43.08 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -96.03 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "EightcapGlobal-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Consistent profits for the past 12 months

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Средняя оценка:
fenglilatte
34
fenglilatte 2025.05.18 14:16 
 

Tried few other signals before, this one seems pretty stable so far. The seller is responsive to my question too. Please keep up the good work, thank you!

2025.07.03 14:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 00:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.24 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.08 17:16
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 02:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 01:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 22:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.13 01:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 06:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 23:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 21:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 22:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
