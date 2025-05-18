SeñalesSecciones
Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1 comentario
Fiabilidad
56 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 86%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 664
Transacciones Rentables:
1 131 (67.96%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
533 (32.03%)
Mejor transacción:
66.06 USD
Peor transacción:
-88.77 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 351.26 USD (187 927 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 187.84 USD (141 470 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
23 (43.08 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
105.80 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
84.91%
Carga máxima del depósito:
16.13%
Último trade:
14 horas
Trades a la semana:
20
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
8.94
Transacciones Largas:
835 (50.18%)
Transacciones Cortas:
829 (49.82%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.53
Beneficio Esperado:
0.70 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.96 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.10 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-96.03 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-96.03 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.94%
Pronóstico anual:
59.97%
Trading algorítmico:
94%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
130.20 USD (5.76%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.76% (130.20 USD)
De fondos:
51.40% (1 069.55 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD.i 626
AUDCAD.i 486
GBPUSD.i 409
USDCHF.i 72
NZDCAD.i 48
GBPCHF.i 23
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD.i 611
AUDCAD.i 160
GBPUSD.i 252
USDCHF.i 75
NZDCAD.i 20
GBPCHF.i 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD.i 14K
AUDCAD.i 16K
GBPUSD.i 16K
USDCHF.i 1.7K
NZDCAD.i 2.7K
GBPCHF.i -3.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +66.06 USD
Peor transacción: -89 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +43.08 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -96.03 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "EightcapGlobal-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Consistent profits for the past 12 months

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Evaluación media:
fenglilatte
34
fenglilatte 2025.05.18 14:16 
 

Tried few other signals before, this one seems pretty stable so far. The seller is responsive to my question too. Please keep up the good work, thank you!

