Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.i
|626
|AUDCAD.i
|486
|GBPUSD.i
|409
|USDCHF.i
|72
|NZDCAD.i
|48
|GBPCHF.i
|23
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD.i
|611
|AUDCAD.i
|160
|GBPUSD.i
|252
|USDCHF.i
|75
|NZDCAD.i
|20
|GBPCHF.i
|46
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD.i
|14K
|AUDCAD.i
|16K
|GBPUSD.i
|16K
|USDCHF.i
|1.7K
|NZDCAD.i
|2.7K
|GBPCHF.i
|-3.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you
Consistent profits for the past 12 months
Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500
Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday
We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss
Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size
Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation
Forex Pairs we traded
- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Feel free to PM if anything
Tried few other signals before, this one seems pretty stable so far. The seller is responsive to my question too. Please keep up the good work, thank you!