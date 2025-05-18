SignaleKategorien
Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
56 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2024 86%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 665
Gewinntrades:
1 132 (67.98%)
Verlusttrades:
533 (32.01%)
Bester Trade:
66.06 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-88.77 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 352.19 USD (188 027 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 187.84 USD (141 470 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (43.08 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
105.80 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
84.91%
Max deposit load:
16.13%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
8.94
Long-Positionen:
836 (50.21%)
Short-Positionen:
829 (49.79%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.53
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.70 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.96 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-96.03 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-96.03 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.14%
Jahresprognose:
50.23%
Algo-Trading:
94%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
130.20 USD (5.76%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.76% (130.20 USD)
Kapital:
51.40% (1 069.55 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD.i 627
AUDCAD.i 486
GBPUSD.i 409
USDCHF.i 72
NZDCAD.i 48
GBPCHF.i 23
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.i 612
AUDCAD.i 160
GBPUSD.i 252
USDCHF.i 75
NZDCAD.i 20
GBPCHF.i 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.i 14K
AUDCAD.i 16K
GBPUSD.i 16K
USDCHF.i 1.7K
NZDCAD.i 2.7K
GBPCHF.i -3.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +66.06 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -89 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +43.08 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -96.03 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "EightcapGlobal-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Consistent profits for the past 12 months

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
fenglilatte
34
fenglilatte 2025.05.18 14:16 
 

Tried few other signals before, this one seems pretty stable so far. The seller is responsive to my question too. Please keep up the good work, thank you!

2025.07.03 14:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 00:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.24 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.08 17:16
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 02:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 01:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 22:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.13 01:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 06:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 23:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 21:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 22:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
