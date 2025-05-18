信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Low Risk Steady Growth
Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1条评论
可靠性
56
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 86%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 662
盈利交易:
1 129 (67.93%)
亏损交易:
533 (32.07%)
最好交易:
66.06 USD
最差交易:
-88.77 USD
毛利:
3 350.38 USD (187 827 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 187.84 USD (141 470 pips)
最大连续赢利:
23 (43.08 USD)
最大连续盈利:
105.80 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
84.91%
最大入金加载:
16.13%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
21
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
8.93
长期交易:
833 (50.12%)
短期交易:
829 (49.88%)
利润因子:
1.53
预期回报:
0.70 USD
平均利润:
2.97 USD
平均损失:
-4.10 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-96.03 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-96.03 USD (8)
每月增长:
4.55%
年度预测:
55.26%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
130.20 USD (5.76%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.76% (130.20 USD)
净值:
51.40% (1 069.55 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD.i 626
AUDCAD.i 486
GBPUSD.i 407
USDCHF.i 72
NZDCAD.i 48
GBPCHF.i 23
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD.i 611
AUDCAD.i 160
GBPUSD.i 251
USDCHF.i 75
NZDCAD.i 20
GBPCHF.i 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD.i 14K
AUDCAD.i 16K
GBPUSD.i 16K
USDCHF.i 1.7K
NZDCAD.i 2.7K
GBPCHF.i -3.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +66.06 USD
最差交易: -89 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +43.08 USD
最大连续亏损: -96.03 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 EightcapGlobal-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Consistent profits for the past 12 months

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


平均等级:
fenglilatte
34
fenglilatte 2025.05.18 14:16 
 

Tried few other signals before, this one seems pretty stable so far. The seller is responsive to my question too. Please keep up the good work, thank you!

2025.07.03 14:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 00:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.24 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.08 17:16
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 02:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 01:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 22:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.13 01:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 06:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 23:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 21:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 22:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Low Risk Steady Growth
每月30 USD
86%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
56
94%
1 662
67%
85%
1.53
0.70
USD
51%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载