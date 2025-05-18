SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Low Risk Steady Growth
Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1 comentário
Confiabilidade
56 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 86%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 664
Negociações com lucro:
1 131 (67.96%)
Negociações com perda:
533 (32.03%)
Melhor negociação:
66.06 USD
Pior negociação:
-88.77 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 351.26 USD (187 927 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 187.84 USD (141 470 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
23 (43.08 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
105.80 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
84.91%
Depósito máximo carregado:
16.13%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
20
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
8.94
Negociações longas:
835 (50.18%)
Negociações curtas:
829 (49.82%)
Fator de lucro:
1.53
Valor esperado:
0.70 USD
Lucro médio:
2.96 USD
Perda média:
-4.10 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-96.03 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-96.03 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
4.47%
Previsão anual:
54.27%
Algotrading:
94%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
130.20 USD (5.76%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.76% (130.20 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
51.40% (1 069.55 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD.i 626
AUDCAD.i 486
GBPUSD.i 409
USDCHF.i 72
NZDCAD.i 48
GBPCHF.i 23
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD.i 611
AUDCAD.i 160
GBPUSD.i 252
USDCHF.i 75
NZDCAD.i 20
GBPCHF.i 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD.i 14K
AUDCAD.i 16K
GBPUSD.i 16K
USDCHF.i 1.7K
NZDCAD.i 2.7K
GBPCHF.i -3.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +66.06 USD
Pior negociação: -89 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +43.08 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -96.03 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "EightcapGlobal-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Consistent profits for the past 12 months

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Classificação Média:
fenglilatte
34
fenglilatte 2025.05.18 14:16 
 

Tried few other signals before, this one seems pretty stable so far. The seller is responsive to my question too. Please keep up the good work, thank you!

2025.07.03 14:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 00:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.24 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.08 17:16
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 02:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 01:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 22:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.13 01:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 06:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 23:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 21:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 22:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Low Risk Steady Growth
30 USD por mês
86%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
56
94%
1 664
67%
85%
1.53
0.70
USD
51%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.