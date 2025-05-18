If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Consistent profits for the past 12 months



Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything



