シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Low Risk Steady Growth
Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
レビュー1件
信頼性
56週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 86%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 664
利益トレード:
1 131 (67.96%)
損失トレード:
533 (32.03%)
ベストトレード:
66.06 USD
最悪のトレード:
-88.77 USD
総利益:
3 351.26 USD (187 927 pips)
総損失:
-2 187.84 USD (141 470 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
23 (43.08 USD)
最大連続利益:
105.80 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.08
取引アクティビティ:
84.91%
最大入金額:
16.13%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
20
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
8.94
長いトレード:
835 (50.18%)
短いトレード:
829 (49.82%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.53
期待されたペイオフ:
0.70 USD
平均利益:
2.96 USD
平均損失:
-4.10 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-96.03 USD)
最大連続損失:
-96.03 USD (8)
月間成長:
4.08%
年間予想:
49.62%
アルゴリズム取引:
94%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
130.20 USD (5.76%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.76% (130.20 USD)
エクイティによる:
51.40% (1 069.55 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD.i 626
AUDCAD.i 486
GBPUSD.i 409
USDCHF.i 72
NZDCAD.i 48
GBPCHF.i 23
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD.i 611
AUDCAD.i 160
GBPUSD.i 252
USDCHF.i 75
NZDCAD.i 20
GBPCHF.i 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD.i 14K
AUDCAD.i 16K
GBPUSD.i 16K
USDCHF.i 1.7K
NZDCAD.i 2.7K
GBPCHF.i -3.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +66.06 USD
最悪のトレード: -89 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 8
最大連続利益: +43.08 USD
最大連続損失: -96.03 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"EightcapGlobal-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Consistent profits for the past 12 months

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


平均の評価:
fenglilatte
34
fenglilatte 2025.05.18 14:16 
 

Tried few other signals before, this one seems pretty stable so far. The seller is responsive to my question too. Please keep up the good work, thank you!

2025.07.03 14:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 00:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.24 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.08 17:16
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 02:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 01:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 22:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 20:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.13 01:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 11:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.12 06:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 23:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 21:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.27 22:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Low Risk Steady Growth
30 USD/月
86%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
56
94%
1 664
67%
85%
1.53
0.70
USD
51%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください