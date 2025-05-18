SegnaliSezioni
Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1 recensione
Affidabilità
43 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 58%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 290
Profit Trade:
850 (65.89%)
Loss Trade:
440 (34.11%)
Best Trade:
66.06 USD
Worst Trade:
-88.77 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 899.30 USD (148 227 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 986.20 USD (121 938 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (43.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
105.80 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
79.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.13%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
39
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
7.01
Long Trade:
649 (50.31%)
Short Trade:
641 (49.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.46
Profitto previsto:
0.71 USD
Profitto medio:
3.41 USD
Perdita media:
-4.51 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-96.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-96.03 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
5.10%
Previsione annuale:
61.99%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
130.20 USD (5.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.76% (130.20 USD)
Per equità:
51.40% (1 069.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD.i 561
AUDCAD.i 314
GBPUSD.i 290
USDCHF.i 72
NZDCAD.i 30
GBPCHF.i 23
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD.i 547
AUDCAD.i 91
GBPUSD.i 144
USDCHF.i 75
NZDCAD.i 10
GBPCHF.i 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD.i 8.2K
AUDCAD.i 9.4K
GBPUSD.i 9K
USDCHF.i 1.7K
NZDCAD.i 1.3K
GBPCHF.i -3.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +66.06 USD
Worst Trade: -89 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +43.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -96.03 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EightcapGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

If you are looking for monthly steady growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trade everyday

We run different EA strategies that we configured and optimized from time to time, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal whenever possible to avoid big loss

Smart grid strategy was applied, all first position start from 0.01, and the max lot allowed is 0.05, the higher the lot, the bigger the step size

Risk per currency Protection - Eg. where there is at least 1 opened BUY positions for EURUSD, we will never enter a BUY position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD, instead we will only enter a SELL position for GBPUSD or AUDUSD if indicators allowed. This is to reduce the risk of exposing to the same currency (USD) fluctuation

Forex Pairs we traded

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Feel free to PM if anything


Valutazione media:
fenglilatte
34
fenglilatte 2025.05.18 14:16 
 

Tried few other signals before, this one seems pretty stable so far. The seller is responsive to my question too. Please keep up the good work, thank you!

Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Low Risk Steady Growth
30USD al mese
58%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
43
93%
1 290
65%
80%
1.45
0.71
USD
51%
1:500
