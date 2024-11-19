SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / RangeBreakout Portfolio Filter
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

RangeBreakout Portfolio Filter

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
45 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 100 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 45%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
712
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
315 (44.24%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
397 (55.76%)
En iyi işlem:
145.62 USD
En kötü işlem:
-113.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 350.11 USD (11 167 125 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 904.81 USD (11 701 224 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (138.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
152.69 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
52.56%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.25%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.24
Alış işlemleri:
370 (51.97%)
Satış işlemleri:
342 (48.03%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.08
Beklenen getiri:
0.63 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.16 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-14.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-126.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-126.17 USD (11)
Aylık büyüme:
13.81%
Yıllık tahmin:
167.57%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
188.04 USD
Maksimum:
359.82 USD (24.20%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
24.19% (359.68 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.40% (94.30 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30 155
USDJPY 152
BTCUSD 146
XAUUSD 133
DE40 126
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30 192
USDJPY 172
BTCUSD -213
XAUUSD 343
DE40 -49
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30 -16K
USDJPY 7.6K
BTCUSD -558K
XAUUSD 29K
DE40 3.9K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +145.62 USD
En kötü işlem: -114 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 11
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +138.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -126.17 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.15 × 661
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 458
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.43 × 157
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
Exness-MT5Real17
1.59 × 22
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.67 × 3
91 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This signal is based on a fully automated trading strategy that I developed myself. It uses a range breakout approach to identify and trade key levels in the market. The strategy is designed for consistent performance by trading across multiple opportunities, reducing reliance on any single market condition.

All trades are managed with a disciplined risk approach, using predefined stop-loss levels and a time-based exit system. Positions are closed during the night each day, ensuring controlled exposure and steady results over time. This signal reflects my dedication to creating a balanced and reliable trading approach.


İnceleme yok
2025.04.03 15:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.74% of days out of 135 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.02 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.28 20:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.78% of days out of 129 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.20 14:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.14 18:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.87% of days out of 115 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.14 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.14 08:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.87% of days out of 115 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.12 09:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.10 17:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.9% of days out of 111 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.10 14:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.04 16:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.95% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.28 19:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.26 14:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.01% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.25 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 21:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.06% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.12 17:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.12 16:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.11 11:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.10 17:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.07 20:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
RangeBreakout Portfolio Filter
Ayda 100 USD
45%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
45
100%
712
44%
53%
1.07
0.63
USD
24%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.