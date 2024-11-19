- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|155
|USDJPY
|152
|BTCUSD
|146
|XAUUSD
|133
|DE40
|126
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|US30
|192
|USDJPY
|172
|BTCUSD
|-213
|XAUUSD
|343
|DE40
|-49
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|US30
|-16K
|USDJPY
|7.6K
|BTCUSD
|-558K
|XAUUSD
|29K
|DE40
|3.9K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.15 × 661
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 458
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.43 × 157
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.59 × 22
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|1.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.67 × 3
This signal is based on a fully automated trading strategy that I developed myself. It uses a range breakout approach to identify and trade key levels in the market. The strategy is designed for consistent performance by trading across multiple opportunities, reducing reliance on any single market condition.
All trades are managed with a disciplined risk approach, using predefined stop-loss levels and a time-based exit system. Positions are closed during the night each day, ensuring controlled exposure and steady results over time. This signal reflects my dedication to creating a balanced and reliable trading approach.
