Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Range Breakout EA Live
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

Range Breakout EA Live

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
0 reviews
Reliability
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 117%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
956
Profit Trades:
421 (44.03%)
Loss Trades:
535 (55.96%)
Best trade:
145.62 USD
Worst trade:
-113.90 USD
Gross Profit:
8 674.65 USD (14 537 771 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 841.87 USD (15 183 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (138.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
152.69 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
46.45%
Max deposit load:
8.67%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
502 (52.51%)
Short Trades:
454 (47.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.87 USD
Average Profit:
20.60 USD
Average Loss:
-14.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-126.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-139.37 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
15.88%
Annual Forecast:
192.66%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
188.04 USD
Maximal:
419.53 USD (20.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.84% (419.28 USD)
By Equity:
8.40% (94.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 202
BTCUSD 194
USDJPY 190
DE40 186
XAUUSD 184
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 269
BTCUSD -245
USDJPY 468
DE40 14
XAUUSD 327
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 72K
BTCUSD -814K
USDJPY 14K
DE40 56K
XAUUSD 27K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +145.62 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +138.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -126.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
Earnex-Trade
0.34 × 76
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 458
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.33 × 246
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1.60 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 220
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
99 more...
This is the Main Live Signal using the "Range Breakout EA with Range Filters"
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.