The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

easyMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 BlueberryMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 4 EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.00 × 7 XBTFX-MetaTrader5 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 6 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 5 0.00 × 7 VTMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real29 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real26 0.00 × 14 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 3 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 0.14 × 688 PacificUnionLLC-Live 0.33 × 3 Earnex-Trade 0.34 × 76 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.50 × 4 Eightcap-Live 0.89 × 55 FusionMarkets-Demo 1.00 × 1 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.05 × 20 Exness-MT5Real2 1.18 × 11 Exness-MT5Real8 1.27 × 458 ICMarketsAU-Live 1.33 × 246 ICMarkets-MT5-4 1.60 × 5 BlueberryMarkets-Live 1.74 × 220 Exness-MT5Real9 1.79 × 39 99 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor