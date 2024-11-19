- Growth
Trades:
956
Profit Trades:
421 (44.03%)
Loss Trades:
535 (55.96%)
Best trade:
145.62 USD
Worst trade:
-113.90 USD
Gross Profit:
8 674.65 USD (14 537 771 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 841.87 USD (15 183 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (138.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
152.69 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
46.45%
Max deposit load:
8.67%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
502 (52.51%)
Short Trades:
454 (47.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.87 USD
Average Profit:
20.60 USD
Average Loss:
-14.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-126.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-139.37 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
15.88%
Annual Forecast:
192.66%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
188.04 USD
Maximal:
419.53 USD (20.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.84% (419.28 USD)
By Equity:
8.40% (94.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|202
|BTCUSD
|194
|USDJPY
|190
|DE40
|186
|XAUUSD
|184
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|269
|BTCUSD
|-245
|USDJPY
|468
|DE40
|14
|XAUUSD
|327
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|72K
|BTCUSD
|-814K
|USDJPY
|14K
|DE40
|56K
|XAUUSD
|27K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +145.62 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +138.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -126.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 7
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.34 × 76
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 458
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.33 × 246
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|1.60 × 5
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
This is the Main Live Signal using the "Range Breakout EA with Range Filters"
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
117%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
58
99%
956
44%
46%
1.10
0.87
USD
USD
28%
1:500