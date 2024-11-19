- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|155
|USDJPY
|152
|BTCUSD
|146
|XAUUSD
|133
|DE40
|126
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|US30
|192
|USDJPY
|172
|BTCUSD
|-213
|XAUUSD
|343
|DE40
|-49
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|US30
|-16K
|USDJPY
|7.6K
|BTCUSD
|-558K
|XAUUSD
|29K
|DE40
|3.9K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 7
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.15 × 661
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 458
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.43 × 157
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.59 × 22
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|1.60 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.67 × 3
This signal is based on a fully automated trading strategy that I developed myself. It uses a range breakout approach to identify and trade key levels in the market. The strategy is designed for consistent performance by trading across multiple opportunities, reducing reliance on any single market condition.
All trades are managed with a disciplined risk approach, using predefined stop-loss levels and a time-based exit system. Positions are closed during the night each day, ensuring controlled exposure and steady results over time. This signal reflects my dedication to creating a balanced and reliable trading approach.
