Jimmy Peter Eriksson

RangeBreakout Portfolio Filter

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
45 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 45%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
712
Profit Trade:
315 (44.24%)
Loss Trade:
397 (55.76%)
Best Trade:
145.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-113.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 350.11 USD (11 167 125 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 904.81 USD (11 701 224 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (138.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
152.69 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
52.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.25%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.24
Long Trade:
370 (51.97%)
Short Trade:
342 (48.03%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.08
Profitto previsto:
0.63 USD
Profitto medio:
20.16 USD
Perdita media:
-14.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-126.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-126.17 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
15.42%
Previsione annuale:
187.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
188.04 USD
Massimale:
359.82 USD (24.20%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.19% (359.68 USD)
Per equità:
8.40% (94.30 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 155
USDJPY 152
BTCUSD 146
XAUUSD 133
DE40 126
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 192
USDJPY 172
BTCUSD -213
XAUUSD 343
DE40 -49
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 -16K
USDJPY 7.6K
BTCUSD -558K
XAUUSD 29K
DE40 3.9K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +145.62 USD
Worst Trade: -114 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +138.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -126.17 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.15 × 661
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 458
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.43 × 157
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
Exness-MT5Real17
1.59 × 22
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.67 × 3
91 più
This signal is based on a fully automated trading strategy that I developed myself. It uses a range breakout approach to identify and trade key levels in the market. The strategy is designed for consistent performance by trading across multiple opportunities, reducing reliance on any single market condition.

All trades are managed with a disciplined risk approach, using predefined stop-loss levels and a time-based exit system. Positions are closed during the night each day, ensuring controlled exposure and steady results over time. This signal reflects my dedication to creating a balanced and reliable trading approach.


Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
RangeBreakout Portfolio Filter
100USD al mese
45%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
45
100%
712
44%
53%
1.07
0.63
USD
24%
1:500
Copia

