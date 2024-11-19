- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|154
|USDJPY
|152
|BTCUSD
|146
|XAUUSD
|132
|DE40
|126
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|182
|USDJPY
|172
|BTCUSD
|-213
|XAUUSD
|320
|DE40
|-49
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|-26K
|USDJPY
|7.6K
|BTCUSD
|-558K
|XAUUSD
|26K
|DE40
|3.9K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 7
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.15 × 658
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 458
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.43 × 157
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.59 × 22
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|1.60 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.67 × 3
This signal is based on a fully automated trading strategy that I developed myself. It uses a range breakout approach to identify and trade key levels in the market. The strategy is designed for consistent performance by trading across multiple opportunities, reducing reliance on any single market condition.
All trades are managed with a disciplined risk approach, using predefined stop-loss levels and a time-based exit system. Positions are closed during the night each day, ensuring controlled exposure and steady results over time. This signal reflects my dedication to creating a balanced and reliable trading approach.
