Jimmy Peter Eriksson

RangeBreakout Portfolio Filter

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
0 avis
Fiabilité
45 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 41%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
710
Bénéfice trades:
313 (44.08%)
Perte trades:
397 (55.92%)
Meilleure transaction:
145.62 USD
Pire transaction:
-113.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 316.92 USD (11 154 841 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 904.81 USD (11 701 224 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (138.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
152.69 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
52.56%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.25%
Dernier trade:
31 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.15
Longs trades:
368 (51.83%)
Courts trades:
342 (48.17%)
Facteur de profit:
1.07
Rendement attendu:
0.58 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.18 USD
Perte moyenne:
-14.87 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-126.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-126.17 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.21%
Prévision annuelle:
136.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
188.04 USD
Maximal:
359.82 USD (24.20%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.19% (359.68 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.40% (94.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30 154
USDJPY 152
BTCUSD 146
XAUUSD 132
DE40 126
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30 182
USDJPY 172
BTCUSD -213
XAUUSD 320
DE40 -49
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30 -26K
USDJPY 7.6K
BTCUSD -558K
XAUUSD 26K
DE40 3.9K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +145.62 USD
Pire transaction: -114 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +138.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -126.17 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.15 × 658
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 458
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.43 × 157
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
Exness-MT5Real17
1.59 × 22
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.67 × 3
91 plus...
This signal is based on a fully automated trading strategy that I developed myself. It uses a range breakout approach to identify and trade key levels in the market. The strategy is designed for consistent performance by trading across multiple opportunities, reducing reliance on any single market condition.

All trades are managed with a disciplined risk approach, using predefined stop-loss levels and a time-based exit system. Positions are closed during the night each day, ensuring controlled exposure and steady results over time. This signal reflects my dedication to creating a balanced and reliable trading approach.


