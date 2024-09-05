SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv 800
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv 800

Ki Kwong Choi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
94 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 45%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
617
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
122 (19.77%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
495 (80.23%)
En iyi işlem:
78.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-37.35 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 869.35 USD (129 578 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 503.94 USD (117 407 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (217.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
217.97 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
27.93%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
38.01%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.97
Alış işlemleri:
304 (49.27%)
Satış işlemleri:
313 (50.73%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.10
Beklenen getiri:
0.59 USD
Ortalama kâr:
31.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.08 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
26 (-265.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-265.22 USD (26)
Aylık büyüme:
13.28%
Yıllık tahmin:
161.19%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
157.48 USD
Maksimum:
377.61 USD (28.78%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
28.78% (377.61 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.42% (39.99 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 327
XAUUSD 164
GBPUSD 126
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY -200
XAUUSD 545
GBPUSD 20
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY -5.6K
XAUUSD 17K
GBPUSD 431
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +78.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -37 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 26
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +217.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -265.22 USD

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。


  • https://yhqtv.com


İnceleme yok
2025.05.29 01:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 00:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 03:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 23:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 506 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.03 03:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.25 11:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.04 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.04 05:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.28 02:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.23 16:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 16:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.05 10:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.37% of days out of 269 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
