SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv 800
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv 800

Ki Kwong Choi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
107 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 107%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:100
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
743
Gewinntrades:
149 (20.05%)
Verlusttrades:
594 (79.95%)
Bester Trade:
82.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-37.35 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 546.98 USD (165 392 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 684.45 USD (142 540 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (217.97 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
217.97 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
30.93%
Max deposit load:
41.33%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.24
Long-Positionen:
378 (50.87%)
Short-Positionen:
365 (49.13%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.18
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.16 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
37.23 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.89 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
26 (-265.22 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-265.22 USD (26)
Wachstum pro Monat :
25.62%
Jahresprognose:
310.88%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
157.48 USD
Maximaler:
385.38 USD (29.38%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
29.38% (385.38 USD)
Kapital:
3.42% (39.99 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 364
XAUUSD 232
GBPUSD 147
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -235
XAUUSD 1.2K
GBPUSD -118
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -6.3K
XAUUSD 31K
GBPUSD -2.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +82.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -37 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 26
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +217.97 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -265.22 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live11" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TurnkeyGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.28 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.29 × 28
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.59 × 27
Tickmill-Live02
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.66 × 101
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.14 × 1231
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.30 × 66
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.32 × 1433
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.79 × 244
Exness-Real14
1.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live10
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.05 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.25 × 1647
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.25 × 343
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
2.50 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
2.59 × 32
noch 35 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.29 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 05:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 01:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 00:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 03:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 23:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 506 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.03 03:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.25 11:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.04 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.04 05:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.28 02:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.23 16:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 16:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Yhqtv 800
30 USD pro Monat
107%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
107
100%
743
20%
31%
1.18
1.16
USD
29%
1:100
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.