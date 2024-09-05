SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv 800
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv 800

Ki Kwong Choi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
107 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 111%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:100
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
742
Negociações com lucro:
149 (20.08%)
Negociações com perda:
593 (79.92%)
Melhor negociação:
82.10 USD
Pior negociação:
-37.35 USD
Lucro bruto:
5 546.98 USD (165 392 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4 649.65 USD (141 851 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (217.97 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
217.97 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.06
Atividade de negociação:
30.93%
Depósito máximo carregado:
41.33%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.33
Negociações longas:
378 (50.94%)
Negociações curtas:
364 (49.06%)
Fator de lucro:
1.19
Valor esperado:
1.21 USD
Lucro médio:
37.23 USD
Perda média:
-7.84 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
26 (-265.22 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-265.22 USD (26)
Crescimento mensal:
27.26%
Previsão anual:
330.76%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
157.48 USD
Máximo:
385.38 USD (29.38%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
29.38% (385.38 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.42% (39.99 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY 364
XAUUSD 231
GBPUSD 147
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY -235
XAUUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD -118
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY -6.3K
XAUUSD 32K
GBPUSD -2.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +82.10 USD
Pior negociação: -37 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 26
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +217.97 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -265.22 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live11" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

TurnkeyGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.28 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.29 × 28
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.59 × 27
Tickmill-Live02
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.66 × 101
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.14 × 1231
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.30 × 66
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.32 × 1433
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.79 × 244
Exness-Real14
1.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live10
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.05 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.21 × 1642
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.25 × 343
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
2.50 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
2.59 × 32
35 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



Sem comentários
2025.11.29 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 05:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 01:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 00:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 03:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 23:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 506 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.03 03:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.25 11:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.04 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.04 05:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.28 02:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.23 16:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 16:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Yhqtv 800
30 USD por mês
111%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
107
100%
742
20%
31%
1.19
1.21
USD
29%
1:100
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.