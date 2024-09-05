SignalsSections
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv 800

Ki Kwong Choi
0 reviews
Reliability
107 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 112%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
741
Profit Trades:
149 (20.10%)
Loss Trades:
592 (79.89%)
Best trade:
82.10 USD
Worst trade:
-37.35 USD
Gross Profit:
5 546.98 USD (165 392 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 643.04 USD (141 657 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (217.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
217.97 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
29.93%
Max deposit load:
41.33%
Latest trade:
47 minutes ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.35
Long Trades:
378 (51.01%)
Short Trades:
363 (48.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
1.22 USD
Average Profit:
37.23 USD
Average Loss:
-7.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-265.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-265.22 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
37.81%
Annual Forecast:
458.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
157.48 USD
Maximal:
385.38 USD (29.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.38% (385.38 USD)
By Equity:
3.42% (39.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 363
XAUUSD 231
GBPUSD 147
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -228
XAUUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD -118
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -6.1K
XAUUSD 32K
GBPUSD -2.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +82.10 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +217.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -265.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TurnkeyGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.28 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.29 × 28
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.59 × 27
Tickmill-Live02
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.66 × 101
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.14 × 1231
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.30 × 66
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.32 × 1433
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.79 × 244
Exness-Real14
1.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live10
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.05 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.21 × 1550
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.25 × 343
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
2.50 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
2.59 × 32
35 more...
I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



No reviews
2025.11.29 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 05:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 01:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 00:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 03:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 23:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 506 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.03 03:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.25 11:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.04 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.04 05:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.28 02:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.23 16:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 16:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Yhqtv 800
30 USD per month
112%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
107
100%
741
20%
30%
1.19
1.22
USD
29%
1:100
Copy

