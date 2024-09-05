- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|327
|XAUUSD
|163
|GBPUSD
|126
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-200
|XAUUSD
|557
|GBPUSD
|20
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-5.6K
|XAUUSD
|18K
|GBPUSD
|431
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live11" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 4
|
TurnkeyGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.28 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.29 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.59 × 27
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.66 × 101
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 5
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.14 × 1231
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.30 × 66
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.32 × 1433
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.79 × 244
|
Exness-Real14
|1.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|2.05 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.25 × 343
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
|2.50 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|2.59 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|3.00 × 18
I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.
我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。
如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。
