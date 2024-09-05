SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv 800
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv 800

Ki Kwong Choi
0 avis
Fiabilité
94 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 47%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
616
Bénéfice trades:
122 (19.80%)
Perte trades:
494 (80.19%)
Meilleure transaction:
78.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-37.35 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 869.35 USD (129 578 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 492.39 USD (117 184 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (217.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
217.97 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
27.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
38.01%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.00
Longs trades:
303 (49.19%)
Courts trades:
313 (50.81%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
0.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
31.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.07 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
26 (-265.22 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-265.22 USD (26)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.51%
Prévision annuelle:
103.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
157.48 USD
Maximal:
377.61 USD (28.78%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
28.78% (377.61 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.42% (39.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 327
XAUUSD 163
GBPUSD 126
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -200
XAUUSD 557
GBPUSD 20
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -5.6K
XAUUSD 18K
GBPUSD 431
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +78.90 USD
Pire transaction: -37 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 26
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +217.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -265.22 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live11" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 4
TurnkeyGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.28 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.29 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.59 × 27
Tickmill-Live02
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.66 × 101
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.14 × 1231
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.30 × 66
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.32 × 1433
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.79 × 244
Exness-Real14
1.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live10
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.05 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.25 × 343
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
2.50 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
2.59 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live31
3.00 × 18
34 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。


  • https://yhqtv.com


Aucun avis
2025.05.29 01:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 00:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 03:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 23:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 506 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.03 03:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.25 11:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.04 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.04 05:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.28 02:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.23 16:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 16:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.05 10:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.37% of days out of 269 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Yhqtv 800
30 USD par mois
47%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
94
100%
616
19%
28%
1.10
0.61
USD
29%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.