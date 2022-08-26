SinyallerBölümler
Maksym Hieta

American whales

Maksym Hieta
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
162 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 100 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 162%
RoboMarkets-Pro
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 385
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
550 (39.71%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
835 (60.29%)
En iyi işlem:
419.76 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 223.43 USD
Brüt kâr:
27 676.17 USD (1 025 035 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-25 271.22 USD (583 520 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (603.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
603.94 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
49.45%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
29.26%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
43
Ort. tutma süresi:
14 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.95
Alış işlemleri:
1 014 (73.21%)
Satış işlemleri:
371 (26.79%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.10
Beklenen getiri:
1.74 USD
Ortalama kâr:
50.32 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-30.26 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
18 (-563.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 565.57 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
0.85%
Yıllık tahmin:
10.27%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
139.11 USD
Maksimum:
2 541.90 USD (46.37%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
41.25% (2 541.90 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.05% (182.72 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 749
.US500Cash 445
.US30Cash 163
XAUUSD 28
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
.USTECHCash 982
.US500Cash 526
.US30Cash 213
XAUUSD 684
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
.USTECHCash 27K
.US500Cash 6.8K
.US30Cash 31K
XAUUSD 377K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +419.76 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 223 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +603.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -563.32 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboMarkets-Pro" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 8
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.56 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
1.04 × 7702
FusionMarkets-Live
1.11 × 36
Exness-MT5Real15
2.28 × 85
Axiory-Live
3.00 × 40
Tickmill-Live
3.25 × 240
21 daha fazla...
Dear investors! 👋

Glad to welcome you to the world of algotrading! 🌍💹

My portfolio is the result of careful analysis and development, aimed at achieving maximum profitability and risk control when trading in the markets of American indices NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Why my portfolio?

📊 Structure of the new portfolio

Now there are 8 intraday strategies in the portfolio, of which:

4 on Nasdaq

4 on S&P 500

Combination: trend, reversal, pullback, neural networks

Timeframes and logics are different, with low or even negative correlation between strategies


📌 Key goal achieved - minimum mutual correlation, reduced drawdown, high stability.

🔹 Yield target: 60% per annum.

🔹 Robust risk management: Maximum drawdown is limited to 25%.

🔹 Diversification of strategies for stable performance in different market scenarios.

What do you get?

By joining my signal, you will be able to synchronize your portfolio with my trading solutions and benefit from my proven strategies that have been developed over the years. It's a convenient and efficient way to make money using cutting edge technology and expertise.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

🔥 Want to learn more about me, my algorithms and connection instructions?

Go to my TrendPilot channel on Telegram!

There you will find:

🔍 Detailed connection instructions.

📊 Personal Experience and Lifestyle.

💡 Useful insights and deal analysis.

Don't miss the chance to become a part of a successful team and start your way to a stable income with the help of proven trading strategies. 🚀

İnceleme yok
2025.04.22 19:05 2025.04.22 19:05:12  

🔧 The Final Touch. The New Portfolio is Ready. Friends, today I’m sharing the result of a major and meticulous effort. Minimal mutual correlation between the systems. That means: ✅ Ultra-low correlation — losses in one system DON'T drag the others down. ✅ Intraday strategies — 90% of trades close by the end of the day! ✅ Increased stability across different market phases more details in my telegram channel https://t.me/+mhjYyC1dLQo1YWFk

2025.04.14 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.15 19:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.12 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.10 23:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.15 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 13:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.14 11:34
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 11:34
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 08:24
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.14 08:16
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 08:16
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.13 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.01 11:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
