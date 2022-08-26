SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / American whales
Maksym Hieta

American whales

Maksym Hieta
0 reviews
Reliability
177 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2022 100%
RoboMarketsCY-Pro
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 612
Profit Trades:
632 (39.20%)
Loss Trades:
980 (60.79%)
Best trade:
419.76 USD
Worst trade:
-1 223.43 USD
Gross Profit:
31 495.42 USD (1 136 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 080.38 USD (647 412 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (603.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
603.94 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
50.45%
Max deposit load:
33.72%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.42
Long Trades:
1 128 (69.98%)
Short Trades:
484 (30.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
49.83 USD
Average Loss:
-30.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-884.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 565.57 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
9.44%
Annual Forecast:
114.58%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
139.11 USD
Maximal:
3 408.95 USD (62.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.75% (3 408.95 USD)
By Equity:
4.05% (182.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 881
.US500Cash 537
.US30Cash 163
XAUUSD 31
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.USTECHCash 452
.US500Cash -566
.US30Cash 213
XAUUSD 1.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.USTECHCash 27K
.US500Cash 5.8K
.US30Cash 31K
XAUUSD 425K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +419.76 USD
Worst trade: -1 223 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +603.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -884.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarketsCY-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.56 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
1.04 × 7701
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 35
Axiory-Live
1.79 × 39
Exness-MT5Real15
2.28 × 85
Tickmill-Live
3.25 × 240
VantageInternational-Live
5.56 × 9
Coinexx-Live
6.00 × 5
AdmiralMarkets-Live
7.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.78 × 9
FPMarkets-Live
8.38 × 37
ECMarkets-Server
8.40 × 25
Earnex-Trade
8.56 × 114
FXCELLC-Live
10.00 × 1
12 more...
Dear investors! 👋

Glad to welcome you to the world of algotrading! 🌍💹

My portfolio is the result of careful analysis and development, aimed at achieving maximum profitability and risk control when trading in the markets of American indices NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Why my portfolio?

📊 Structure of the new portfolio

Now there are 8 intraday strategies in the portfolio, of which:

4 on Nasdaq

4 on S&P 500

Combination: trend, reversal, pullback, neural networks

Timeframes and logics are different, with low or even negative correlation between strategies


📌 Key goal achieved - minimum mutual correlation, reduced drawdown, high stability.

🔹 Yield target: 60% per annum.

🔹 Robust risk management: Maximum drawdown is limited to 25%.

🔹 Diversification of strategies for stable performance in different market scenarios.

What do you get?

By joining my signal, you will be able to synchronize your portfolio with my trading solutions and benefit from my proven strategies that have been developed over the years. It's a convenient and efficient way to make money using cutting edge technology and expertise.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

🔥 Want to learn more about me, my algorithms and connection instructions?

Go to my TrendPilot channel on Telegram!

There you will find:

🔍 Detailed connection instructions.

📊 Personal Experience and Lifestyle.

💡 Useful insights and deal analysis.

Don't miss the chance to become a part of a successful team and start your way to a stable income with the help of proven trading strategies. 🚀

No reviews
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.03 19:26
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 16:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.22 19:05 2025.04.22 19:05:12  

🔧 The Final Touch. The New Portfolio is Ready. Friends, today I’m sharing the result of a major and meticulous effort. Minimal mutual correlation between the systems. That means: ✅ Ultra-low correlation — losses in one system DON'T drag the others down. ✅ Intraday strategies — 90% of trades close by the end of the day! ✅ Increased stability across different market phases more details in my telegram channel https://t.me/+mhjYyC1dLQo1YWFk

2025.04.14 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.15 19:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.12 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.10 23:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.15 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 13:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.14 11:34
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
American whales
100 USD per month
100%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
177
99%
1 612
39%
50%
1.04
0.88
USD
55%
1:100
Copy

