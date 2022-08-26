SinaisSeções
Maksym Hieta

American whales

Maksym Hieta
Confiabilidade
177 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 100 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2022 100%
RoboMarketsCY-Pro
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 612
Negociações com lucro:
632 (39.20%)
Negociações com perda:
980 (60.79%)
Melhor negociação:
419.76 USD
Pior negociação:
-1 223.43 USD
Lucro bruto:
31 495.42 USD (1 136 855 pips)
Perda bruta:
-30 080.38 USD (647 412 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
7 (603.94 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
603.94 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
50.45%
Depósito máximo carregado:
33.72%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
13 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.42
Negociações longas:
1 128 (69.98%)
Negociações curtas:
484 (30.02%)
Fator de lucro:
1.05
Valor esperado:
0.88 USD
Lucro médio:
49.83 USD
Perda média:
-30.69 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
19 (-884.26 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 565.57 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
9.44%
Previsão anual:
114.58%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
139.11 USD
Máximo:
3 408.95 USD (62.19%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
54.75% (3 408.95 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.05% (182.72 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 881
.US500Cash 537
.US30Cash 163
XAUUSD 31
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
.USTECHCash 452
.US500Cash -566
.US30Cash 213
XAUUSD 1.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
.USTECHCash 27K
.US500Cash 5.8K
.US30Cash 31K
XAUUSD 425K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +419.76 USD
Pior negociação: -1 223 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +603.94 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -884.26 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboMarketsCY-Pro" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.56 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
1.04 × 7701
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 35
Axiory-Live
1.79 × 39
Exness-MT5Real15
2.28 × 85
Tickmill-Live
3.25 × 240
VantageInternational-Live
5.56 × 9
Coinexx-Live
6.00 × 5
AdmiralMarkets-Live
7.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.78 × 9
FPMarkets-Live
8.38 × 37
ECMarkets-Server
8.40 × 25
Earnex-Trade
8.56 × 114
FXCELLC-Live
10.00 × 1
12 mais ...
Dear investors! 👋

Glad to welcome you to the world of algotrading! 🌍💹

My portfolio is the result of careful analysis and development, aimed at achieving maximum profitability and risk control when trading in the markets of American indices NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Why my portfolio?

📊 Structure of the new portfolio

Now there are 8 intraday strategies in the portfolio, of which:

4 on Nasdaq

4 on S&P 500

Combination: trend, reversal, pullback, neural networks

Timeframes and logics are different, with low or even negative correlation between strategies


📌 Key goal achieved - minimum mutual correlation, reduced drawdown, high stability.

🔹 Yield target: 60% per annum.

🔹 Robust risk management: Maximum drawdown is limited to 25%.

🔹 Diversification of strategies for stable performance in different market scenarios.

What do you get?

By joining my signal, you will be able to synchronize your portfolio with my trading solutions and benefit from my proven strategies that have been developed over the years. It's a convenient and efficient way to make money using cutting edge technology and expertise.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

🔥 Want to learn more about me, my algorithms and connection instructions?

Go to my TrendPilot channel on Telegram!

There you will find:

🔍 Detailed connection instructions.

📊 Personal Experience and Lifestyle.

💡 Useful insights and deal analysis.

Don't miss the chance to become a part of a successful team and start your way to a stable income with the help of proven trading strategies. 🚀

Sem comentários
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.03 19:26
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 16:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.22 19:05 2025.04.22 19:05:12  

🔧 The Final Touch. The New Portfolio is Ready. Friends, today I’m sharing the result of a major and meticulous effort. Minimal mutual correlation between the systems. That means: ✅ Ultra-low correlation — losses in one system DON'T drag the others down. ✅ Intraday strategies — 90% of trades close by the end of the day! ✅ Increased stability across different market phases more details in my telegram channel https://t.me/+mhjYyC1dLQo1YWFk

2025.04.14 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.15 19:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.12 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.10 23:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.15 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 13:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.14 11:34
No swaps are charged
