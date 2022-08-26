SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / American whales
Maksym Hieta

American whales

Maksym Hieta
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
177 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 100 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2022 100%
RoboMarketsCY-Pro
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 612
Gewinntrades:
632 (39.20%)
Verlusttrades:
980 (60.79%)
Bester Trade:
419.76 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 223.43 USD
Bruttoprofit:
31 495.42 USD (1 136 855 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-30 080.38 USD (647 412 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (603.94 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
603.94 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
50.45%
Max deposit load:
33.72%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
13 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.42
Long-Positionen:
1 128 (69.98%)
Short-Positionen:
484 (30.02%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.05
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.88 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
49.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-30.69 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
19 (-884.26 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 565.57 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.44%
Jahresprognose:
114.58%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
139.11 USD
Maximaler:
3 408.95 USD (62.19%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
54.75% (3 408.95 USD)
Kapital:
4.05% (182.72 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 881
.US500Cash 537
.US30Cash 163
XAUUSD 31
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.USTECHCash 452
.US500Cash -566
.US30Cash 213
XAUUSD 1.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.USTECHCash 27K
.US500Cash 5.8K
.US30Cash 31K
XAUUSD 425K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +419.76 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 223 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +603.94 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -884.26 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboMarketsCY-Pro" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Dear investors! 👋

Glad to welcome you to the world of algotrading! 🌍💹

My portfolio is the result of careful analysis and development, aimed at achieving maximum profitability and risk control when trading in the markets of American indices NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Why my portfolio?

📊 Structure of the new portfolio

Now there are 8 intraday strategies in the portfolio, of which:

4 on Nasdaq

4 on S&P 500

Combination: trend, reversal, pullback, neural networks

Timeframes and logics are different, with low or even negative correlation between strategies


📌 Key goal achieved - minimum mutual correlation, reduced drawdown, high stability.

🔹 Yield target: 60% per annum.

🔹 Robust risk management: Maximum drawdown is limited to 25%.

🔹 Diversification of strategies for stable performance in different market scenarios.

What do you get?

By joining my signal, you will be able to synchronize your portfolio with my trading solutions and benefit from my proven strategies that have been developed over the years. It's a convenient and efficient way to make money using cutting edge technology and expertise.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

🔥 Want to learn more about me, my algorithms and connection instructions?

Go to my TrendPilot channel on Telegram!

There you will find:

🔍 Detailed connection instructions.

📊 Personal Experience and Lifestyle.

💡 Useful insights and deal analysis.

Don't miss the chance to become a part of a successful team and start your way to a stable income with the help of proven trading strategies. 🚀

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.03 19:26
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 16:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.22 19:05 2025.04.22 19:05:12  

🔧 The Final Touch. The New Portfolio is Ready. Friends, today I’m sharing the result of a major and meticulous effort. Minimal mutual correlation between the systems. That means: ✅ Ultra-low correlation — losses in one system DON'T drag the others down. ✅ Intraday strategies — 90% of trades close by the end of the day! ✅ Increased stability across different market phases more details in my telegram channel https://t.me/+mhjYyC1dLQo1YWFk

2025.04.14 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.15 19:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.12 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.10 23:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.15 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 13:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.14 11:34
No swaps are charged
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
American whales
100 USD pro Monat
100%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
177
99%
1 612
39%
50%
1.04
0.88
USD
55%
1:100
Kopieren

