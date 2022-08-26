Dear investors! 👋

Glad to welcome you to the world of algotrading! 🌍💹

My portfolio is the result of careful analysis and development, aimed at achieving maximum profitability and risk control when trading in the markets of American indices NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Why my portfolio?

📊 Structure of the new portfolio

Now there are 8 intraday strategies in the portfolio, of which:

4 on Nasdaq

4 on S&P 500

Combination: trend, reversal, pullback, neural networks

Timeframes and logics are different, with low or even negative correlation between strategies





📌 Key goal achieved - minimum mutual correlation, reduced drawdown, high stability.

🔹 Yield target: 60% per annum.

🔹 Robust risk management: Maximum drawdown is limited to 25%.

🔹 Diversification of strategies for stable performance in different market scenarios.

What do you get?

By joining my signal, you will be able to synchronize your portfolio with my trading solutions and benefit from my proven strategies that have been developed over the years. It's a convenient and efficient way to make money using cutting edge technology and expertise.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

🔥 Want to learn more about me, my algorithms and connection instructions?

Go to my TrendPilot channel on Telegram!

There you will find:

🔍 Detailed connection instructions.

📊 Personal Experience and Lifestyle.

💡 Useful insights and deal analysis.

Don't miss the chance to become a part of a successful team and start your way to a stable income with the help of proven trading strategies. 🚀