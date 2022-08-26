SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / American whales
Maksym Hieta

American whales

Maksym Hieta
0 avis
Fiabilité
162 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 177%
RoboMarkets-Pro
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 379
Bénéfice trades:
549 (39.81%)
Perte trades:
830 (60.19%)
Meilleure transaction:
419.76 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 223.43 USD
Bénéfice brut:
27 657.06 USD (1 024 398 pips)
Perte brute:
-25 009.69 USD (581 960 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (603.94 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
603.94 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
49.45%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
29.26%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
41
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.04
Longs trades:
1 010 (73.24%)
Courts trades:
369 (26.76%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
1.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
50.38 USD
Perte moyenne:
-30.13 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-563.32 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 565.57 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.04%
Prévision annuelle:
61.14%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
139.11 USD
Maximal:
2 541.90 USD (46.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
41.25% (2 541.90 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.05% (182.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 744
.US500Cash 444
.US30Cash 163
XAUUSD 28
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
.USTECHCash 1.2K
.US500Cash 559
.US30Cash 213
XAUUSD 684
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
.USTECHCash 28K
.US500Cash 6.9K
.US30Cash 31K
XAUUSD 377K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +419.76 USD
Pire transaction: -1 223 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +603.94 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -563.32 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboMarkets-Pro" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 1
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 8
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.56 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
1.04 × 7702
FusionMarkets-Live
1.11 × 36
Exness-MT5Real15
2.28 × 85
Tickmill-Live
3.25 × 240
Axiory-Live
4.75 × 40
21 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Dear investors! 👋

Glad to welcome you to the world of algotrading! 🌍💹

My portfolio is the result of careful analysis and development, aimed at achieving maximum profitability and risk control when trading in the markets of American indices NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Why my portfolio?

📊 Structure of the new portfolio

Now there are 8 intraday strategies in the portfolio, of which:

4 on Nasdaq

4 on S&P 500

Combination: trend, reversal, pullback, neural networks

Timeframes and logics are different, with low or even negative correlation between strategies


📌 Key goal achieved - minimum mutual correlation, reduced drawdown, high stability.

🔹 Yield target: 60% per annum.

🔹 Robust risk management: Maximum drawdown is limited to 25%.

🔹 Diversification of strategies for stable performance in different market scenarios.

What do you get?

By joining my signal, you will be able to synchronize your portfolio with my trading solutions and benefit from my proven strategies that have been developed over the years. It's a convenient and efficient way to make money using cutting edge technology and expertise.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

🔥 Want to learn more about me, my algorithms and connection instructions?

Go to my TrendPilot channel on Telegram!

There you will find:

🔍 Detailed connection instructions.

📊 Personal Experience and Lifestyle.

💡 Useful insights and deal analysis.

Don't miss the chance to become a part of a successful team and start your way to a stable income with the help of proven trading strategies. 🚀

Aucun avis
2025.04.22 19:05 2025.04.22 19:05:12  

🔧 The Final Touch. The New Portfolio is Ready. Friends, today I’m sharing the result of a major and meticulous effort. Minimal mutual correlation between the systems. That means: ✅ Ultra-low correlation — losses in one system DON'T drag the others down. ✅ Intraday strategies — 90% of trades close by the end of the day! ✅ Increased stability across different market phases more details in my telegram channel https://t.me/+mhjYyC1dLQo1YWFk

2025.04.14 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.15 19:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.12 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.10 23:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.15 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 13:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.14 11:34
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 11:34
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 08:24
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.14 08:16
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 08:16
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.13 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.01 11:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
American whales
100 USD par mois
177%
0
0
USD
4.3K
USD
162
99%
1 379
39%
49%
1.10
1.92
USD
41%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.