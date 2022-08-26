シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / American whales
Maksym Hieta

American whales

Maksym Hieta
レビュー0件
信頼性
177週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  100  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2022 100%
RoboMarketsCY-Pro
1:100
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 612
利益トレード:
632 (39.20%)
損失トレード:
980 (60.79%)
ベストトレード:
419.76 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1 223.43 USD
総利益:
31 495.42 USD (1 136 855 pips)
総損失:
-30 080.38 USD (647 412 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
7 (603.94 USD)
最大連続利益:
603.94 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.04
取引アクティビティ:
50.45%
最大入金額:
33.72%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
2
平均保有時間:
13 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.42
長いトレード:
1 128 (69.98%)
短いトレード:
484 (30.02%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.05
期待されたペイオフ:
0.88 USD
平均利益:
49.83 USD
平均損失:
-30.69 USD
最大連続の負け:
19 (-884.26 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 565.57 USD (4)
月間成長:
9.44%
年間予想:
114.58%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
139.11 USD
最大の:
3 408.95 USD (62.19%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
54.75% (3 408.95 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.05% (182.72 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 881
.US500Cash 537
.US30Cash 163
XAUUSD 31
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
.USTECHCash 452
.US500Cash -566
.US30Cash 213
XAUUSD 1.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
.USTECHCash 27K
.US500Cash 5.8K
.US30Cash 31K
XAUUSD 425K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +419.76 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 223 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +603.94 USD
最大連続損失: -884.26 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboMarketsCY-Pro"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.56 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
1.04 × 7701
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 35
Axiory-Live
1.79 × 39
Exness-MT5Real15
2.28 × 85
Tickmill-Live
3.25 × 240
VantageInternational-Live
5.56 × 9
Coinexx-Live
6.00 × 5
AdmiralMarkets-Live
7.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.78 × 9
FPMarkets-Live
8.38 × 37
ECMarkets-Server
8.40 × 25
Earnex-Trade
8.56 × 114
FXCELLC-Live
10.00 × 1
12 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

Dear investors! 👋

Glad to welcome you to the world of algotrading! 🌍💹

My portfolio is the result of careful analysis and development, aimed at achieving maximum profitability and risk control when trading in the markets of American indices NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Why my portfolio?

📊 Structure of the new portfolio

Now there are 8 intraday strategies in the portfolio, of which:

4 on Nasdaq

4 on S&P 500

Combination: trend, reversal, pullback, neural networks

Timeframes and logics are different, with low or even negative correlation between strategies


📌 Key goal achieved - minimum mutual correlation, reduced drawdown, high stability.

🔹 Yield target: 60% per annum.

🔹 Robust risk management: Maximum drawdown is limited to 25%.

🔹 Diversification of strategies for stable performance in different market scenarios.

What do you get?

By joining my signal, you will be able to synchronize your portfolio with my trading solutions and benefit from my proven strategies that have been developed over the years. It's a convenient and efficient way to make money using cutting edge technology and expertise.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

🔥 Want to learn more about me, my algorithms and connection instructions?

Go to my TrendPilot channel on Telegram!

There you will find:

🔍 Detailed connection instructions.

📊 Personal Experience and Lifestyle.

💡 Useful insights and deal analysis.

Don't miss the chance to become a part of a successful team and start your way to a stable income with the help of proven trading strategies. 🚀

レビューなし
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.03 19:26
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 16:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.22 19:05 2025.04.22 19:05:12  

🔧 The Final Touch. The New Portfolio is Ready. Friends, today I’m sharing the result of a major and meticulous effort. Minimal mutual correlation between the systems. That means: ✅ Ultra-low correlation — losses in one system DON'T drag the others down. ✅ Intraday strategies — 90% of trades close by the end of the day! ✅ Increased stability across different market phases more details in my telegram channel https://t.me/+mhjYyC1dLQo1YWFk

2025.04.14 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.15 19:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.12 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.10 23:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.15 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 13:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.14 11:34
No swaps are charged
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
American whales
100 USD/月
100%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
177
99%
1 612
39%
50%
1.04
0.88
USD
55%
1:100
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください