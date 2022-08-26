SegnaliSezioni
Maksym Hieta

American whales

Maksym Hieta
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
162 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 162%
RoboMarkets-Pro
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 385
Profit Trade:
550 (39.71%)
Loss Trade:
835 (60.29%)
Best Trade:
419.76 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 223.43 USD
Profitto lordo:
27 676.17 USD (1 025 035 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-25 271.22 USD (583 520 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (603.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
603.94 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
49.45%
Massimo carico di deposito:
29.26%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
44
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.95
Long Trade:
1 014 (73.21%)
Short Trade:
371 (26.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.10
Profitto previsto:
1.74 USD
Profitto medio:
50.32 USD
Perdita media:
-30.26 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-563.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 565.57 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
1.68%
Previsione annuale:
17.32%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
139.11 USD
Massimale:
2 541.90 USD (46.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
41.25% (2 541.90 USD)
Per equità:
4.05% (182.72 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 749
.US500Cash 445
.US30Cash 163
XAUUSD 28
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
.USTECHCash 982
.US500Cash 526
.US30Cash 213
XAUUSD 684
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
.USTECHCash 27K
.US500Cash 6.8K
.US30Cash 31K
XAUUSD 377K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +419.76 USD
Worst Trade: -1 223 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +603.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -563.32 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboMarkets-Pro" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 8
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real8
0.56 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
1.04 × 7702
FusionMarkets-Live
1.11 × 36
Exness-MT5Real15
2.28 × 85
Tickmill-Live
3.25 × 240
21 più
Dear investors! 👋

Glad to welcome you to the world of algotrading! 🌍💹

My portfolio is the result of careful analysis and development, aimed at achieving maximum profitability and risk control when trading in the markets of American indices NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Why my portfolio?

📊 Structure of the new portfolio

Now there are 8 intraday strategies in the portfolio, of which:

4 on Nasdaq

4 on S&P 500

Combination: trend, reversal, pullback, neural networks

Timeframes and logics are different, with low or even negative correlation between strategies


📌 Key goal achieved - minimum mutual correlation, reduced drawdown, high stability.

🔹 Yield target: 60% per annum.

🔹 Robust risk management: Maximum drawdown is limited to 25%.

🔹 Diversification of strategies for stable performance in different market scenarios.

What do you get?

By joining my signal, you will be able to synchronize your portfolio with my trading solutions and benefit from my proven strategies that have been developed over the years. It's a convenient and efficient way to make money using cutting edge technology and expertise.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

🔥 Want to learn more about me, my algorithms and connection instructions?

Go to my TrendPilot channel on Telegram!

There you will find:

🔍 Detailed connection instructions.

📊 Personal Experience and Lifestyle.

💡 Useful insights and deal analysis.

Don't miss the chance to become a part of a successful team and start your way to a stable income with the help of proven trading strategies. 🚀

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.04.22 19:05 2025.04.22 19:05:12  

🔧 The Final Touch. The New Portfolio is Ready. Friends, today I’m sharing the result of a major and meticulous effort. Minimal mutual correlation between the systems. That means: ✅ Ultra-low correlation — losses in one system DON'T drag the others down. ✅ Intraday strategies — 90% of trades close by the end of the day! ✅ Increased stability across different market phases more details in my telegram channel https://t.me/+mhjYyC1dLQo1YWFk

2025.04.14 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.15 19:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.12 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.10 23:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.15 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 13:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.14 11:34
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 11:34
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 08:24
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.14 08:16
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 08:16
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.13 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.01 11:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
