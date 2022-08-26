信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / American whales
Maksym Hieta

American whales

Maksym Hieta
可靠性
177
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 100 USD per 
增长自 2022 100%
RoboMarketsCY-Pro
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 612
盈利交易:
632 (39.20%)
亏损交易:
980 (60.79%)
最好交易:
419.76 USD
最差交易:
-1 223.43 USD
毛利:
31 495.42 USD (1 136 855 pips)
毛利亏损:
-30 080.38 USD (647 412 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (603.94 USD)
最大连续盈利:
603.94 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
50.45%
最大入金加载:
33.72%
最近交易:
5 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
13 小时
采收率:
0.42
长期交易:
1 128 (69.98%)
短期交易:
484 (30.02%)
利润因子:
1.05
预期回报:
0.88 USD
平均利润:
49.83 USD
平均损失:
-30.69 USD
最大连续失误:
19 (-884.26 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 565.57 USD (4)
每月增长:
9.44%
年度预测:
114.58%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
139.11 USD
最大值:
3 408.95 USD (62.19%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
54.75% (3 408.95 USD)
净值:
4.05% (182.72 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 881
.US500Cash 537
.US30Cash 163
XAUUSD 31
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
.USTECHCash 452
.US500Cash -566
.US30Cash 213
XAUUSD 1.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
.USTECHCash 27K
.US500Cash 5.8K
.US30Cash 31K
XAUUSD 425K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +419.76 USD
最差交易: -1 223 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +603.94 USD
最大连续亏损: -884.26 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboMarketsCY-Pro 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.56 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
1.04 × 7701
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 35
Axiory-Live
1.79 × 39
Exness-MT5Real15
2.28 × 85
Tickmill-Live
3.25 × 240
VantageInternational-Live
5.56 × 9
Coinexx-Live
6.00 × 5
AdmiralMarkets-Live
7.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.78 × 9
FPMarkets-Live
8.38 × 37
ECMarkets-Server
8.40 × 25
Earnex-Trade
8.56 × 114
FXCELLC-Live
10.00 × 1
12 更多...
Dear investors! 👋

Glad to welcome you to the world of algotrading! 🌍💹

My portfolio is the result of careful analysis and development, aimed at achieving maximum profitability and risk control when trading in the markets of American indices NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Why my portfolio?

📊 Structure of the new portfolio

Now there are 8 intraday strategies in the portfolio, of which:

4 on Nasdaq

4 on S&P 500

Combination: trend, reversal, pullback, neural networks

Timeframes and logics are different, with low or even negative correlation between strategies


📌 Key goal achieved - minimum mutual correlation, reduced drawdown, high stability.

🔹 Yield target: 60% per annum.

🔹 Robust risk management: Maximum drawdown is limited to 25%.

🔹 Diversification of strategies for stable performance in different market scenarios.

What do you get?

By joining my signal, you will be able to synchronize your portfolio with my trading solutions and benefit from my proven strategies that have been developed over the years. It's a convenient and efficient way to make money using cutting edge technology and expertise.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

🔥 Want to learn more about me, my algorithms and connection instructions?

Go to my TrendPilot channel on Telegram!

There you will find:

🔍 Detailed connection instructions.

📊 Personal Experience and Lifestyle.

💡 Useful insights and deal analysis.

Don't miss the chance to become a part of a successful team and start your way to a stable income with the help of proven trading strategies. 🚀

2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.03 19:26
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 16:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.22 19:05 2025.04.22 19:05:12  

🔧 The Final Touch. The New Portfolio is Ready. Friends, today I’m sharing the result of a major and meticulous effort. Minimal mutual correlation between the systems. That means: ✅ Ultra-low correlation — losses in one system DON'T drag the others down. ✅ Intraday strategies — 90% of trades close by the end of the day! ✅ Increased stability across different market phases more details in my telegram channel https://t.me/+mhjYyC1dLQo1YWFk

2025.04.14 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.15 19:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.12 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.10 23:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.15 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 13:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.14 11:34
No swaps are charged
