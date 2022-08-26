SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / American whales
Maksym Hieta

American whales

Maksym Hieta
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
177 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2022 100%
RoboMarketsCY-Pro
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 612
Transacciones Rentables:
632 (39.20%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
980 (60.79%)
Mejor transacción:
419.76 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 223.43 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
31 495.42 USD (1 136 855 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-30 080.38 USD (647 412 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (603.94 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
603.94 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
50.45%
Carga máxima del depósito:
33.72%
Último trade:
5 días
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
13 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.42
Transacciones Largas:
1 128 (69.98%)
Transacciones Cortas:
484 (30.02%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.05
Beneficio Esperado:
0.88 USD
Beneficio medio:
49.83 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-30.69 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
19 (-884.26 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 565.57 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.44%
Pronóstico anual:
114.58%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
139.11 USD
Máxima:
3 408.95 USD (62.19%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
54.75% (3 408.95 USD)
De fondos:
4.05% (182.72 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 881
.US500Cash 537
.US30Cash 163
XAUUSD 31
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
.USTECHCash 452
.US500Cash -566
.US30Cash 213
XAUUSD 1.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
.USTECHCash 27K
.US500Cash 5.8K
.US30Cash 31K
XAUUSD 425K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +419.76 USD
Peor transacción: -1 223 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +603.94 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -884.26 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboMarketsCY-Pro" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.56 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
1.04 × 7701
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 35
Axiory-Live
1.79 × 39
Exness-MT5Real15
2.28 × 85
Tickmill-Live
3.25 × 240
VantageInternational-Live
5.56 × 9
Coinexx-Live
6.00 × 5
AdmiralMarkets-Live
7.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.78 × 9
FPMarkets-Live
8.38 × 37
ECMarkets-Server
8.40 × 25
Earnex-Trade
8.56 × 114
FXCELLC-Live
10.00 × 1
otros 12...
Dear investors! 👋

Glad to welcome you to the world of algotrading! 🌍💹

My portfolio is the result of careful analysis and development, aimed at achieving maximum profitability and risk control when trading in the markets of American indices NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Why my portfolio?

📊 Structure of the new portfolio

Now there are 8 intraday strategies in the portfolio, of which:

4 on Nasdaq

4 on S&P 500

Combination: trend, reversal, pullback, neural networks

Timeframes and logics are different, with low or even negative correlation between strategies


📌 Key goal achieved - minimum mutual correlation, reduced drawdown, high stability.

🔹 Yield target: 60% per annum.

🔹 Robust risk management: Maximum drawdown is limited to 25%.

🔹 Diversification of strategies for stable performance in different market scenarios.

What do you get?

By joining my signal, you will be able to synchronize your portfolio with my trading solutions and benefit from my proven strategies that have been developed over the years. It's a convenient and efficient way to make money using cutting edge technology and expertise.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

🔥 Want to learn more about me, my algorithms and connection instructions?

Go to my TrendPilot channel on Telegram!

There you will find:

🔍 Detailed connection instructions.

📊 Personal Experience and Lifestyle.

💡 Useful insights and deal analysis.

Don't miss the chance to become a part of a successful team and start your way to a stable income with the help of proven trading strategies. 🚀

No hay comentarios
