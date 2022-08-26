시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / American whales
Maksym Hieta

American whales

Maksym Hieta
0 리뷰
안정성
177
0 / 0 USD
월별 100 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2022 100%
RoboMarketsCY-Pro
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 612
이익 거래:
632 (39.20%)
손실 거래:
980 (60.79%)
최고의 거래:
419.76 USD
최악의 거래:
-1 223.43 USD
총 수익:
31 495.42 USD (1 136 855 pips)
총 손실:
-30 080.38 USD (647 412 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
7 (603.94 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
603.94 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
50.45%
최대 입금량:
33.72%
최근 거래:
5 일 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
13 시간
회복 요인:
0.42
롱(주식매수):
1 128 (69.98%)
숏(주식차입매도):
484 (30.02%)
수익 요인:
1.05
기대수익:
0.88 USD
평균 이익:
49.83 USD
평균 손실:
-30.69 USD
연속 최대 손실:
19 (-884.26 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 565.57 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
9.44%
연간 예측:
114.58%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
139.11 USD
최대한의:
3 408.95 USD (62.19%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
54.75% (3 408.95 USD)
자본금별:
4.05% (182.72 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 881
.US500Cash 537
.US30Cash 163
XAUUSD 31
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
.USTECHCash 452
.US500Cash -566
.US30Cash 213
XAUUSD 1.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
.USTECHCash 27K
.US500Cash 5.8K
.US30Cash 31K
XAUUSD 425K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +419.76 USD
최악의 거래: -1 223 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +603.94 USD
연속 최대 손실: -884.26 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboMarketsCY-Pro"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.56 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
1.04 × 7701
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 35
Axiory-Live
1.79 × 39
Exness-MT5Real15
2.28 × 85
Tickmill-Live
3.25 × 240
VantageInternational-Live
5.56 × 9
Coinexx-Live
6.00 × 5
AdmiralMarkets-Live
7.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.78 × 9
FPMarkets-Live
8.38 × 37
ECMarkets-Server
8.40 × 25
Earnex-Trade
8.56 × 114
FXCELLC-Live
10.00 × 1
12 더...
Dear investors! 👋

Glad to welcome you to the world of algotrading! 🌍💹

My portfolio is the result of careful analysis and development, aimed at achieving maximum profitability and risk control when trading in the markets of American indices NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500.

Why my portfolio?

📊 Structure of the new portfolio

Now there are 8 intraday strategies in the portfolio, of which:

4 on Nasdaq

4 on S&P 500

Combination: trend, reversal, pullback, neural networks

Timeframes and logics are different, with low or even negative correlation between strategies


📌 Key goal achieved - minimum mutual correlation, reduced drawdown, high stability.

🔹 Yield target: 60% per annum.

🔹 Robust risk management: Maximum drawdown is limited to 25%.

🔹 Diversification of strategies for stable performance in different market scenarios.

What do you get?

By joining my signal, you will be able to synchronize your portfolio with my trading solutions and benefit from my proven strategies that have been developed over the years. It's a convenient and efficient way to make money using cutting edge technology and expertise.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

🔥 Want to learn more about me, my algorithms and connection instructions?

Go to my TrendPilot channel on Telegram!

There you will find:

🔍 Detailed connection instructions.

📊 Personal Experience and Lifestyle.

💡 Useful insights and deal analysis.

Don't miss the chance to become a part of a successful team and start your way to a stable income with the help of proven trading strategies. 🚀

리뷰 없음
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.03 19:26
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 16:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.22 19:05 2025.04.22 19:05:12  

🔧 The Final Touch. The New Portfolio is Ready. Friends, today I’m sharing the result of a major and meticulous effort. Minimal mutual correlation between the systems. That means: ✅ Ultra-low correlation — losses in one system DON'T drag the others down. ✅ Intraday strategies — 90% of trades close by the end of the day! ✅ Increased stability across different market phases more details in my telegram channel https://t.me/+mhjYyC1dLQo1YWFk

2025.04.14 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.15 19:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.12 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.10 23:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.15 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.15 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.01.14 13:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.14 11:34
No swaps are charged
