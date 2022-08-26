- 자본
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboMarketsCY-Pro"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ClonTrader-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 3
|
SwitchMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.56 × 32
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.04 × 7701
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.14 × 35
|
Axiory-Live
|1.79 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.28 × 85
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.25 × 240
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.56 × 9
|
Coinexx-Live
|6.00 × 5
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|7.14 × 7
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.78 × 9
|
FPMarkets-Live
|8.38 × 37
|
ECMarkets-Server
|8.40 × 25
|
Earnex-Trade
|8.56 × 114
|
FXCELLC-Live
|10.00 × 1
Dear investors! 👋
Glad to welcome you to the world of algotrading! 🌍💹
My portfolio is the result of careful analysis and development, aimed at achieving maximum profitability and risk control when trading in the markets of American indices NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500.
Why my portfolio?
📊 Structure of the new portfolio
Now there are 8 intraday strategies in the portfolio, of which:
4 on Nasdaq
4 on S&P 500
Combination: trend, reversal, pullback, neural networks
Timeframes and logics are different, with low or even negative correlation between strategies
📌 Key goal achieved - minimum mutual correlation, reduced drawdown, high stability.
🔹 Yield target: 60% per annum.
🔹 Robust risk management: Maximum drawdown is limited to 25%.
🔹 Diversification of strategies for stable performance in different market scenarios.
What do you get?
By joining my signal, you will be able to synchronize your portfolio with my trading solutions and benefit from my proven strategies that have been developed over the years. It's a convenient and efficient way to make money using cutting edge technology and expertise.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
🔥 Want to learn more about me, my algorithms and connection instructions?
Go to my TrendPilot channel on Telegram!
There you will find:
🔍 Detailed connection instructions.
📊 Personal Experience and Lifestyle.
💡 Useful insights and deal analysis.
Don't miss the chance to become a part of a successful team and start your way to a stable income with the help of proven trading strategies. 🚀
🔧 The Final Touch. The New Portfolio is Ready. Friends, today I’m sharing the result of a major and meticulous effort. Minimal mutual correlation between the systems. That means: ✅ Ultra-low correlation — losses in one system DON'T drag the others down. ✅ Intraday strategies — 90% of trades close by the end of the day! ✅ Increased stability across different market phases more details in my telegram channel https://t.me/+mhjYyC1dLQo1YWFk
