- Büyüme
- Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 830
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 306 (71.36%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
524 (28.63%)
En iyi işlem:
3 482.81 USD
En kötü işlem:
-79.24 USD
Brüt kâr:
9 904.92 USD (548 727 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 164.40 USD (310 160 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (66.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 500.75 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
92.36%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
30.48%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
34.80
Alış işlemleri:
991 (54.15%)
Satış işlemleri:
839 (45.85%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.13
Beklenen getiri:
3.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.58 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-191.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-191.85 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
2.31%
Yıllık tahmin:
28.71%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
193.70 USD (4.27%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.52% (193.70 USD)
Varlığa göre:
27.33% (677.78 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|351
|AUDCAD
|305
|USDCAD
|292
|USDCHF
|284
|GBPUSD
|219
|AUDUSD
|133
|NZDUSD
|82
|EURCHF
|44
|EURNZD
|34
|GBPCHF
|21
|XAUUSD
|20
|EURGBP
|16
|AUDCHF
|10
|EURAUD
|10
|AUDJPY
|4
|NZDCHF
|3
|profit
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|689
|AUDCAD
|448
|USDCAD
|369
|USDCHF
|235
|GBPUSD
|628
|AUDUSD
|254
|NZDUSD
|289
|EURCHF
|72
|EURNZD
|87
|GBPCHF
|23
|XAUUSD
|96
|EURGBP
|28
|AUDCHF
|18
|EURAUD
|10
|AUDJPY
|3
|NZDCHF
|2
|profit
|3.5K
|XAGUSD
|7
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|40K
|AUDCAD
|22K
|USDCAD
|27K
|USDCHF
|-174
|GBPUSD
|38K
|AUDUSD
|17K
|NZDUSD
|27K
|EURCHF
|3.6K
|EURNZD
|599
|GBPCHF
|289
|XAUUSD
|51K
|EURGBP
|2K
|AUDCHF
|675
|EURAUD
|582
|AUDJPY
|235
|NZDCHF
|211
|profit
|0
|XAGUSD
|15K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3 482.81 USD
En kötü işlem: -79 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +66.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -191.85 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Weltrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
JPMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
FixiMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|0.00 × 3
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 3
PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
MultiLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
XM.COM-Real 13
|0.00 × 18
ECM-Live
|0.00 × 1
GKFX-Demo-2
|0.00 × 1
XIGLimited-Live
|0.00 × 38
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
|0.00 × 20
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
|0.00 × 13
MYFX-US07-Live
|0.00 × 21
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 4
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
|0.00 × 1
PFD-Real
|0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.00 × 116
WindsorBrokers-REAL3
|0.00 × 8
Divisa-Live
|0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 5
GoTLimited-Live
|0.00 × 7
GMI-Live11
|0.00 × 1
Swissinv24-Main
|0.00 × 2
GrintaInvest-Real
|0.00 × 6
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 10
This signal uses EA South East. All about South East EA Click here
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to get the same lotsizes with the signal
Thank you for subscribing to SEA signal, plz check my new signal GOLD HYPE MT5 XAU S2S4, it is a one shot EA with tight stoploss
USDCHF hit virtual stoploss, close all losses
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 30 USD
80%
13
148K
USD
USD
4.3K
USD
USD
183
99%
1 830
71%
92%
3.13
3.68
USD
USD
27%
1:100
No te pone ni SL ni TP eso lo primero que yo veo, luego si cierras operaciones porque están en positivo te vuelve abrir operaciones durante todo el día para que siempre tengas 27 operaciones abierta y sinceramente veo que abre por abrir sin tener en cuenta ningún análisis de mercado porque por ejemplo hay operaciones en "sell" con las mismas dividas con bastante negativo y sigue abriendo en sell.
Y otra cosa es que te abre 5 operaciones a la vez de las mismos pares de divisas y en el mismo sentido todas y al mismo precio de compra....lo siento pero yo no le veo mucho sentido estas señales
i'm wondering why are you opening sell and buy trades on the same pair? e.g. AUDUSD...just to know
Habe das Signal jetzt bereits zum dritten Mal auf abonniert. Es wurde auf zwei Konten bei unterschiedlichen Brokern immer zuverlässig ausgeführt. Es ist ein eher konservatives Signal mit relativ geringen Drawdowns.
接受不到信号
Another martingale strategy waiting to blow your account up. Stay away
[SEA South East EA] that I bought this signal 7 in June. Its tradings did not come to my account only few items. I want to know the reason, problems. Thanks.
I have a subscription since Jan 1st 2023 and I am happy about it. Made a good amount of money up to now, but be aware that it is using Martingale and Grids like many other strategies here. Drawdowns will happen and you have to keep calm.
good enough
A disgusting signal! Never subscribe. It does not manage risks and is totally unprofitable. This is a liar who lives just to defraud subscription fees
2023.3.2
A disgusting signal! Never subscribe. It does not manage risks and is totally unprofitable. This is a liar who lives just to defraud subscription fees
2023.3.3
A disgusting signal! Never subscribe. It does not manage risks and is totally unprofitable. This is a liar who lives just to defraud subscription fees
He uses Grid + Martingale + no SL. That`s the best recipe to blow your account within a few days.
So far so good . Subscribed 01/01/2023
Hello,
the description says "The EA is set to trade 1 fx pair at a time. but it is possible to open a second fx pair if the first fx pair is already trailing profit or the second fx pair touch pending orders at the same time as the first fx pair."
Right now there are 17 positions open, no one in profit area.
Please explain this
Thanks
Today, I'm seeing 20 running losses across 3 different instruments. Please follow your own rules and stop opening new positions when you have 10+ running losses. Thank you!
Signals is ok , most of them close in profit, put i have comments on total numbers of opened positions per month it’s very low and is this way maybe no cover cost for vps and signals subscription since this is policy of the signals provider, hope to start to increase the opend position to get some profit, thanks i will give 4 stars for signal quality only
Bought the EA
the signal doesnt close the trades on time and the lot sizees dont match