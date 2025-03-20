- Croissance
- Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 828
Bénéfice trades:
1 304 (71.33%)
Perte trades:
524 (28.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 482.81 USD
Pire transaction:
-79.24 USD
Bénéfice brut:
9 877.56 USD (545 831 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 164.40 USD (310 160 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (66.17 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 500.75 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.02
Activité de trading:
92.36%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
30.48%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
34.66
Longs trades:
991 (54.21%)
Courts trades:
837 (45.79%)
Facteur de profit:
3.12
Rendement attendu:
3.67 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.57 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.04 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-191.85 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-191.85 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.34%
Prévision annuelle:
28.34%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
193.70 USD (4.27%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.52% (193.70 USD)
Par fonds propres:
27.33% (677.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|351
|AUDCAD
|305
|USDCAD
|292
|USDCHF
|284
|GBPUSD
|217
|AUDUSD
|133
|NZDUSD
|82
|EURCHF
|44
|EURNZD
|34
|GBPCHF
|21
|XAUUSD
|20
|EURGBP
|16
|AUDCHF
|10
|EURAUD
|10
|AUDJPY
|4
|NZDCHF
|3
|profit
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|689
|AUDCAD
|448
|USDCAD
|369
|USDCHF
|235
|GBPUSD
|601
|AUDUSD
|254
|NZDUSD
|289
|EURCHF
|72
|EURNZD
|87
|GBPCHF
|23
|XAUUSD
|96
|EURGBP
|28
|AUDCHF
|18
|EURAUD
|10
|AUDJPY
|3
|NZDCHF
|2
|profit
|3.5K
|XAGUSD
|7
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|40K
|AUDCAD
|22K
|USDCAD
|27K
|USDCHF
|-174
|GBPUSD
|35K
|AUDUSD
|17K
|NZDUSD
|27K
|EURCHF
|3.6K
|EURNZD
|599
|GBPCHF
|289
|XAUUSD
|51K
|EURGBP
|2K
|AUDCHF
|675
|EURAUD
|582
|AUDJPY
|235
|NZDCHF
|211
|profit
|0
|XAGUSD
|15K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 482.81 USD
Pire transaction: -79 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +66.17 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -191.85 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
JPMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FixiMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 3
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
MultiLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XM.COM-Real 13
|0.00 × 18
|
ECM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Demo-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XIGLimited-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
|0.00 × 20
|
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
|0.00 × 13
|
MYFX-US07-Live
|0.00 × 21
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 4
|
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
|0.00 × 1
|
PFD-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.00 × 116
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL3
|0.00 × 8
|
Divisa-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 5
|
GoTLimited-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
GMI-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
Swissinv24-Main
|0.00 × 2
|
GrintaInvest-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 10
USDCHF hit virtual stoploss, close all losses
No te pone ni SL ni TP eso lo primero que yo veo, luego si cierras operaciones porque están en positivo te vuelve abrir operaciones durante todo el día para que siempre tengas 27 operaciones abierta y sinceramente veo que abre por abrir sin tener en cuenta ningún análisis de mercado porque por ejemplo hay operaciones en "sell" con las mismas dividas con bastante negativo y sigue abriendo en sell.
Y otra cosa es que te abre 5 operaciones a la vez de las mismos pares de divisas y en el mismo sentido todas y al mismo precio de compra....lo siento pero yo no le veo mucho sentido estas señales
i'm wondering why are you opening sell and buy trades on the same pair? e.g. AUDUSD...just to know
Habe das Signal jetzt bereits zum dritten Mal auf abonniert. Es wurde auf zwei Konten bei unterschiedlichen Brokern immer zuverlässig ausgeführt. Es ist ein eher konservatives Signal mit relativ geringen Drawdowns.
接受不到信号
Another martingale strategy waiting to blow your account up. Stay away
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
[SEA South East EA] that I bought this signal 7 in June. Its tradings did not come to my account only few items. I want to know the reason, problems. Thanks.
I have a subscription since Jan 1st 2023 and I am happy about it. Made a good amount of money up to now, but be aware that it is using Martingale and Grids like many other strategies here. Drawdowns will happen and you have to keep calm.
good enough
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
A disgusting signal! Never subscribe. It does not manage risks and is totally unprofitable. This is a liar who lives just to defraud subscription fees
#————————
2023.3.2
A disgusting signal! Never subscribe. It does not manage risks and is totally unprofitable. This is a liar who lives just to defraud subscription fees
#_______
2023.3.3
A disgusting signal! Never subscribe. It does not manage risks and is totally unprofitable. This is a liar who lives just to defraud subscription fees
He uses Grid + Martingale + no SL. That`s the best recipe to blow your account within a few days.
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
So far so good . Subscribed 01/01/2023
Hello,
the description says "The EA is set to trade 1 fx pair at a time. but it is possible to open a second fx pair if the first fx pair is already trailing profit or the second fx pair touch pending orders at the same time as the first fx pair."
Right now there are 17 positions open, no one in profit area.
Please explain this
Thanks
Today, I'm seeing 20 running losses across 3 different instruments. Please follow your own rules and stop opening new positions when you have 10+ running losses. Thank you!
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
Signals is ok , most of them close in profit, put i have comments on total numbers of opened positions per month it’s very low and is this way maybe no cover cost for vps and signals subscription since this is policy of the signals provider, hope to start to increase the opend position to get some profit, thanks i will give 4 stars for signal quality only
Bought the EA
the signal doesnt close the trades on time and the lot sizees dont match