Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / SEA South East EA
Sugianto

SEA South East EA

Sugianto
36 avis
Fiabilité
183 semaines
13 / 147K USD
croissance depuis 2022 79%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 828
Bénéfice trades:
1 304 (71.33%)
Perte trades:
524 (28.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 482.81 USD
Pire transaction:
-79.24 USD
Bénéfice brut:
9 877.56 USD (545 831 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 164.40 USD (310 160 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (66.17 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 500.75 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.02
Activité de trading:
92.36%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
30.48%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
34.66
Longs trades:
991 (54.21%)
Courts trades:
837 (45.79%)
Facteur de profit:
3.12
Rendement attendu:
3.67 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.57 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.04 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-191.85 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-191.85 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.34%
Prévision annuelle:
28.34%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
193.70 USD (4.27%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.52% (193.70 USD)
Par fonds propres:
27.33% (677.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 351
AUDCAD 305
USDCAD 292
USDCHF 284
GBPUSD 217
AUDUSD 133
NZDUSD 82
EURCHF 44
EURNZD 34
GBPCHF 21
XAUUSD 20
EURGBP 16
AUDCHF 10
EURAUD 10
AUDJPY 4
NZDCHF 3
profit 1
XAGUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 689
AUDCAD 448
USDCAD 369
USDCHF 235
GBPUSD 601
AUDUSD 254
NZDUSD 289
EURCHF 72
EURNZD 87
GBPCHF 23
XAUUSD 96
EURGBP 28
AUDCHF 18
EURAUD 10
AUDJPY 3
NZDCHF 2
profit 3.5K
XAGUSD 7
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 40K
AUDCAD 22K
USDCAD 27K
USDCHF -174
GBPUSD 35K
AUDUSD 17K
NZDUSD 27K
EURCHF 3.6K
EURNZD 599
GBPCHF 289
XAUUSD 51K
EURGBP 2K
AUDCHF 675
EURAUD 582
AUDJPY 235
NZDCHF 211
profit 0
XAGUSD 15K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 482.81 USD
Pire transaction: -79 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +66.17 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -191.85 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

JPMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
FixiMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
0.00 × 3
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 3
PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
0.00 × 2
MultiLP-Live
0.00 × 3
XM.COM-Real 13
0.00 × 18
ECM-Live
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Demo-2
0.00 × 1
XIGLimited-Live
0.00 × 38
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
0.00 × 20
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
0.00 × 13
MYFX-US07-Live
0.00 × 21
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 4
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
0.00 × 1
PFD-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.00 × 116
WindsorBrokers-REAL3
0.00 × 8
Divisa-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 5
GoTLimited-Live
0.00 × 7
GMI-Live11
0.00 × 1
Swissinv24-Main
0.00 × 2
GrintaInvest-Real
0.00 × 6
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 10
1041 plus...
This signal uses EA South East.  All about South East EA Click here

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


FAQ


Note moyenne:
lucyasutil
11
lucyasutil 2025.03.20 17:06 
 

No te pone ni SL ni TP eso lo primero que yo veo, luego si cierras operaciones porque están en positivo te vuelve abrir operaciones durante todo el día para que siempre tengas 27 operaciones abierta y sinceramente veo que abre por abrir sin tener en cuenta ningún análisis de mercado porque por ejemplo hay operaciones en "sell" con las mismas dividas con bastante negativo y sigue abriendo en sell.

Y otra cosa es que te abre 5 operaciones a la vez de las mismos pares de divisas y en el mismo sentido todas y al mismo precio de compra....lo siento pero yo no le veo mucho sentido estas señales

dany761
2468
dany761 2024.05.15 15:28  (modifié 2025.01.13 18:50) 
 

i'm wondering why are you opening sell and buy trades on the same pair? e.g. AUDUSD...just to know

CashTrader
1258
CashTrader 2023.11.17 09:38 
 

Habe das Signal jetzt bereits zum dritten Mal auf abonniert. Es wurde auf zwei Konten bei unterschiedlichen Brokern immer zuverlässig ausgeführt. Es ist ein eher konservatives Signal mit relativ geringen Drawdowns.

luogq
17
luogq 2023.10.19 15:48 
 

接受不到信号

Muhamed Moukhtar Nayal
949
Muhamed Moukhtar Nayal 2023.09.25 16:36 
 

Another martingale strategy waiting to blow your account up. Stay away

Reginald Chris Pasco
1357
Reginald Chris Pasco 2023.07.03 03:05 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

SANG KIL
14
SANG KIL 2023.06.30 23:03 
 

[SEA South East EA] that I bought this signal 7 in June. Its tradings did not come to my account only few items. I want to know the reason, problems. Thanks.

prahavest
76
prahavest 2023.06.10 11:53 
 

I have a subscription since Jan 1st 2023 and I am happy about it. Made a good amount of money up to now, but be aware that it is using Martingale and Grids like many other strategies here. Drawdowns will happen and you have to keep calm.

Leonard Sienandra Boedianto
131
Leonard Sienandra Boedianto 2023.05.17 08:35 
 

good enough

Goldfish
433
Goldfish 2023.04.14 07:42 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

wskmtdge
68
wskmtdge 2023.02.24 13:33  (modifié 2023.03.03 04:55) 
 

A disgusting signal! Never subscribe. It does not manage risks and is totally unprofitable. This is a liar who lives just to defraud subscription fees

#————————

2023.3.2

A disgusting signal! Never subscribe. It does not manage risks and is totally unprofitable. This is a liar who lives just to defraud subscription fees

#_______

2023.3.3

A disgusting signal! Never subscribe. It does not manage risks and is totally unprofitable. This is a liar who lives just to defraud subscription fees

John Dowe
508
John Dowe 2023.02.23 21:16  (modifié 2023.02.24 18:12) 
 

He uses Grid + Martingale + no SL. That`s the best recipe to blow your account within a few days.

Mario Augusto Dealmeida
280
Mario Augusto Dealmeida 2023.01.28 05:23 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

rudi dandrea
311
rudi dandrea 2023.01.20 12:21 
 

So far so good . Subscribed 01/01/2023

Mike23154
548
Mike23154 2023.01.13 09:27   

Hello,

the description says "The EA is set to trade 1 fx pair at a time. but it is possible to open a second fx pair if the first fx pair is already trailing profit or the second fx pair touch pending orders at the same time as the first fx pair."

Right now there are 17 positions open, no one in profit area.

Please explain this

Thanks

Lin
194
Lin 2023.01.12 20:49  (modifié 2023.01.31 21:30) 
 

Today, I'm seeing 20 running losses across 3 different instruments. Please follow your own rules and stop opening new positions when you have 10+ running losses. Thank you!

Ooi Zizian
154
Ooi Zizian 2023.01.10 18:46 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Zahid Khaleel Mohammed Mohammed
180
Zahid Khaleel Mohammed Mohammed 2023.01.03 02:04  (modifié 2023.01.03 02:43) 
 

Signals is ok , most of them close in profit, put i have comments on total numbers of opened positions per month it’s very low and is this way maybe no cover cost for vps and signals subscription since this is policy of the signals provider, hope to start to increase the opend position to get some profit, thanks i will give 4 stars for signal quality only

Giuseppe Basile
622
Giuseppe Basile 2023.01.02 15:36   

Bought the EA

amoustafa79
110
amoustafa79 2022.12.16 07:35   

the signal doesnt close the trades on time and the lot sizees dont match

Plus d'avis (36)
2025.08.27 17:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 14:17
80% of growth achieved within 62 days. This comprises 5% of days out of 1241 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.10 07:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.10 07:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.03 21:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.05 11:16
80% of growth achieved within 35 days. This comprises 3.17% of days out of 1104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.04.03 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.03.28 18:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.07 00:33
No swaps are charged
2025.03.07 00:33
No swaps are charged
2025.03.06 00:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.22 06:10
No swaps are charged
2025.02.22 06:10
No swaps are charged
2024.12.04 04:10 2024.12.04 04:10:47  

Thank you for subscribing to SEA signal, plz check my new signal GOLD HYPE MT5 XAU S2S4, it is a one shot EA with tight stoploss

2024.11.15 17:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.18 21:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.16 17:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.08 11:01 2024.08.08 11:01:35  

USDCHF hit virtual stoploss, close all losses

