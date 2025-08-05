Dövizler / ZBRA
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
ZBRA: Zebra Technologies Corporation - Class A
318.54 USD 4.34 (1.34%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ZBRA fiyatı bugün -1.34% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 315.57 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 323.02 aralığında işlem gördü.
Zebra Technologies Corporation - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZBRA haberleri
- TechnipFMC Shows EPS Momentum Anchored by Durable Subsea Demand
- The Zacks Rank Explained: How to Find Strong Buy Industrial Products Stocks
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Cowen, Zebra Technologies hissesinde Alım tavsiyesini yineliyor, hisse başı kazanç potansiyeline dikkat çekiyor
- Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Zebra Technologies stock, citing EPS potential
- Top Analyst Reports for Roche, Linde & Walt Disney
- Zebra (ZBRA) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- 5 Must-Buy Laggards of 2025 With Double-Digit Short-Term Price Upside
- 7 No-Brainer Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Here's Why Investing in Zebra Technologies Stock Makes Sense
- Will Zebra (ZBRA) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Here's Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Honeywell Rises 10% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- The London Company SMID Cap Vs. Russell 2500 Q2 2025 Commentary
- These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Zebra Technologies After Upbeat Earnings - Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Zebra Technologies Q2 2025 slides reveal 6.3% growth, Elo acquisition strategy
- Zebra Technologies Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Stock Market Today: Dow Cuts Losses; Intel Rises On Tariff News (Live Coverage)
- Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Zebra Technologies shares soar after beating Q2 earnings estimates
- Zebra Technologies Sprints Past Q2 Earnings Target, Raises Outlook
Günlük aralık
315.57 323.02
Yıllık aralık
205.73 427.76
- Önceki kapanış
- 322.88
- Açılış
- 323.02
- Satış
- 318.54
- Alış
- 318.84
- Düşük
- 315.57
- Yüksek
- 323.02
- Hacim
- 852
- Günlük değişim
- -1.34%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.52%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.33%
- Yıllık değişim
- -13.97%
21 Eylül, Pazar