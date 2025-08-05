FiyatlarBölümler
ZBRA: Zebra Technologies Corporation - Class A

318.54 USD 4.34 (1.34%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ZBRA fiyatı bugün -1.34% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 315.57 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 323.02 aralığında işlem gördü.

Zebra Technologies Corporation - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
315.57 323.02
Yıllık aralık
205.73 427.76
Önceki kapanış
322.88
Açılış
323.02
Satış
318.54
Alış
318.84
Düşük
315.57
Yüksek
323.02
Hacim
852
Günlük değişim
-1.34%
Aylık değişim
2.52%
6 aylık değişim
13.33%
Yıllık değişim
-13.97%
