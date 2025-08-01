Währungen / ZBRA
ZBRA: Zebra Technologies Corporation - Class A
322.88 USD 5.56 (1.75%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ZBRA hat sich für heute um 1.75% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 321.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 325.23 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Zebra Technologies Corporation - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZBRA News
Tagesspanne
321.28 325.23
Jahresspanne
205.73 427.76
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 317.32
- Eröffnung
- 321.84
- Bid
- 322.88
- Ask
- 323.18
- Tief
- 321.28
- Hoch
- 325.23
- Volumen
- 931
- Tagesänderung
- 1.75%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.92%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 14.87%
- Jahresänderung
- -12.79%
